Kick-start 2023 with the best FMCG and retail industry training in the market

11 Jan 2023
Issued by: Trade Intelligence
Trade Intelligence (Ti) is South Africa's leading source of consumer goods retail research, insights and training solutions. In February 2023, we will be hosting two of our most sought-after School of Retail programmes, designed for onboarding new entrants to the industry and improving your current team's skills.

Hailed as “the best industry training in the market” by previous attendees, these workshops are not to be missed if you wish to give your team the tools for effective engagement and more impactful growth and sales conversations with your retail customers.

The following workshops can be booked separately or as a combo at a reduced price – SAVE R1,445 per delegate!

SA FMCG Landscape

6 & 7 February 2023 | Two-day online programme

Understand the retail market, its major players and the factors impacting shopper behaviour and retailer strategies.

This programme is ideal for new entrants, as well as professionals needing an update on the market’s status quo.

Price: R9,950 (ex. VAT) per delegate

CLICK HERE for more information or to book your seat.

Agenda:

The SA FMCG landscape

  • FMCG market size, shifting channel dynamics
  • Shopper need states
  • Retail trends
  • Comparative performance across the major retailers

Discussion by retailer

  • Organisational structure
  • Brand positioning
  • Store numbers and growth
  • Financial performance overview
  • Strategic focus areas
  • Shopper marketing activities
  • What’s going on in store

Introduction to Trade Maths

8 February 2023 | Half-day online workshop

Commercial maths made easy.

The everyday maths of the retail trade can be daunting for new entrants or non-financial people. Facilitated by a seasoned commercial capability expert, ‘Introduction to Trade Maths’ is an informative, interactive session that will give you the confidence to hold more impactful growth and sales conversations with your retail customers.

Price: R4,500 (ex. VAT) per delegate
CLICK HERE for more information or to book your seat.

Agenda:

  • Impact of financial decision making
  • Basic income statement
  • Retailer key financials – Basic financial statement concepts
  • How retailers improve profitability – Trading terms and managing the margin mix
  • Customer cost drivers – Cost of money, investment buying, inventory management, stock efficiencies
  • Margin vs mark-up


Seats are limited! Contact Shelley van Heerden to book your seat.
Telephone number: +27 [0] 31 303 2803.
Email address: az.oc.ecnegilletniedart@ofni

