Summer is served with Three Ships Mash Tun and cola

Everyone can use a fresh mix for summer. South Africans have quickly made the boldly inventive, smooth-tasting Three Ships Mash Tun a favourite. Now, as the weather heats up, they're mixing it their way, with a bold new summer go-to: Mash Tun and cola.

Those in the know say mixing four parts Cola to two-part Mash Tun in a tall glass with plenty of ice is a sure way to beat the heat. Share it with your friends and there you go – #SummerIsServed.

You can mix things your way with summer sounds, too. Mash Tun is giving fans access to custom Spotify playlists that are perfect for hot days. All you’ll need to do is answer a few simple questions via a URL shared on TSW social media, and Spotify will serve up a summer playlist to you, based on your preferences.

YFM’s Sunday Feels show will also be pairing up with the refreshing mixer, giving the laid-back drink the perfectly curated summer soundtrack. Catch it on 99.2 FM [10am-2pm] or on channel 859 on DSTV, and live streaming.

Mash Tun and cola is sure to be the hit of the summer, showing up at all the regular South African summertime activities – shisanyamas, sports events, sundowners, and out on the town on a warm summer evening.

Three Ships Mash Tun is available at retailers nationwide for just R124.99 per bottle.

Three Ships Whisky supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18 years.

