Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DistellBurger KingWunderman ThompsonLGMpactQuickEasy SoftwareEuromonitor InternationalAfricaScope/GeoscopeOnPoint PRTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Service Delivery Manager - IT Operations Cape Town
  • Store Administrator Cape Town
  • Digital Designer/Social Media Manager Edenvale
  • Sales Manager Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer/Production Manager Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Head of Marketing Johannesburg
  • Merchandiser Cape Town
  • Warehouse Assistant Cape Town
  • Assistant Store Manager Paarl
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Summer is served with Three Ships Mash Tun and cola

    21 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Distell
    Everyone can use a fresh mix for summer. South Africans have quickly made the boldly inventive, smooth-tasting Three Ships Mash Tun a favourite. Now, as the weather heats up, they're mixing it their way, with a bold new summer go-to: Mash Tun and cola.
    Summer is served with Three Ships Mash Tun and cola

    Those in the know say mixing four parts Cola to two-part Mash Tun in a tall glass with plenty of ice is a sure way to beat the heat. Share it with your friends and there you go – #SummerIsServed.

    You can mix things your way with summer sounds, too. Mash Tun is giving fans access to custom Spotify playlists that are perfect for hot days. All you’ll need to do is answer a few simple questions via a URL shared on TSW social media, and Spotify will serve up a summer playlist to you, based on your preferences.

    YFM’s Sunday Feels show will also be pairing up with the refreshing mixer, giving the laid-back drink the perfectly curated summer soundtrack. Catch it on 99.2 FM [10am-2pm] or on channel 859 on DSTV, and live streaming.

    Mash Tun and cola is sure to be the hit of the summer, showing up at all the regular South African summertime activities – shisanyamas, sports events, sundowners, and out on the town on a warm summer evening.

    Three Ships Mash Tun is available at retailers nationwide for just R124.99 per bottle.

    #SummerIsServed
    #BoldInventionSmoothTaste
    #MadeExceptionalMadeHere

    Three Ships Whisky supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18 years.

    Summer is served with Three Ships Mash Tun and cola

    Follow Three Ships Whisky on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

    NextOptions
    Distell
    Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
    Read more: Facebook, twitter, Spotify, Three Ships Whisky

    Related

    Imran Abbas named as new Link Africa CEO
    Link AfricaImran Abbas named as new Link Africa CEO13 Oct 2022
    Ogilvy wins 25 awards at the 2022 Loeries
    Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy wins 25 awards at the 2022 Loeries11 Oct 2022
    Source:
    Twitter criticised for placing ads near child pornographic accounts29 Sep 2022
    Source:
    As pandemic measures are lifted, social media use has declined with the exception of TikTok26 Sep 2022
    Source © Fath Spotify’s Como Esta It TVC has launched
    #BehindtheCampaign: Spotify's TVC Como Esta It22 Sep 2022
    Image supplied: Imran Patel, chief experience officer at VMLY&R
    #BehindtheSelfie: Imran Patel, chief experience officer at VMLY&R7 Sep 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz