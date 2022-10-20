Savanna Premium Cider is crisp and dry with a golden winning streak

Savanna's ongoing winning streak cements its position as South Ahhhh's most popular cider. The brand has had momentous growth in volume, market share and brand equity over the last few years and part of this performance is linked to creative excellence through relevant campaigns that deliver a crisp, witty perspective on life in South Africa.

“We are very proud of Savanna and its prominence in popular culture. A true testament and reflection of a brand that is in tune with its community," says Natasha Maharaj, SA marketing director at Distell. "Sustainable creativity is rooted in a clearly defined brand purpose, requiring strategy and creative input to find the right balance between volume and equity growth."

Since 2019, the Savanna brand, in partnership with their creative agency WPP Grey Liquid, has won over 100 different awards and accolades both locally and internationally at the Clios, the One Show in NY, D&AD, Little Black Book, Contagious, IDidThat, SAFTAs, SA Comedy Awards, Loeries, Bookmarks, Creative Circle, Sunday Times Coolest Brand, Kantar Best Liked Ads and many more.

In the last few months of 2022 alone, the brand has won eight Loeries, seven Creative Circle accolades, two Marketing Achievement awards, two Bookmarks, two DSTV Content Creator awards, and two New Gen awards in South Africa. These were won across a range of campaigns including Chilled Chilli: The legend of Chakalaka Norris and Gugu, the Jab-Jab Vaccine campaign, the Twirra Shade project, the ‘People vs. Savanna Cider’ launch and the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar. Most notably, Savanna was awarded a gold and bronze lion for the Jab-Jab Vaccine campaign at the ‘Oscars of advertising’, the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France.

“South Africans are a real inspiration to us as our superpower is our ability to laugh in the face of challenges. Our aim is to uplift the nation through humour, and we build our brands to have relevance and real purpose in our consumers’ lives. That is the essence of what we do with Savanna Premium Cider, as our brand promise is ‘Siyavanna SA’ which effectively means ‘we get you SA’!" says Maijaliina Hansen-Chipps, category lead: Savanna & RTDs.

Savanna was voted one of the coolest alcohol brands in the Sunday Times GenNext Survey 2022, and the top RTD in the RTD Flavoured Alcoholic Drinks category, in the 2022 Ask Afrika Kasi Star Brands Survey. And, still coming up in October 2022, Savanna is the Sustained Success finalist at the Effies South Africa 2022 and has finalists at the Assegai Awards for Twirra Shade and the People vs Savanna Cider.

"It is a lot of fun to work with a brand that is honest and relatable, and a brand team who are brave and endure sleepless nights as we break the mould, and sometimes launch work that takes courage to produce together. So far, this recipe has turned out to be one of success with lots of love from our most important audience – South Africans," concluded Fran Luckin, chief creative officer at Grey Advertising Africa. “Through our collective efforts we continue to exemplify the responsible enjoyment as South Africa’s most popular alcohol brand.”

Savanna Premium Cider, it’s dry but you can drink it.

#SiyavannaSouthAfrica #StaySafe

Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.



