Re.Bag.Re.Use initiative receives international recognition

20 Oct 2022
The Hout Bay-based Re.Bag.Re.Use initiative was recently named a co-winner at the ECCO International Communications Network 2022 Awards.
Source:
Source: ReBag.ReUse?/Facebook

The initiative aims to help people use their skills to crochet products from upcycled plastic and bring in an income. When Re.Bag.Re.Use products are sold, it pays towards a cutter and a crocheter from the local community. A percentage also gets donated to a local charity - the Neighbourhood Old Age Home and the Rotary Club of Newlands are the main beneficiaries.

The initiative also helps minimise plastic accumulation in the environment and keeps it out of landfill.

Women empowerment

"This project from South Africa convinced the jury especially because of its social contribution for women in the current economic crisis and for the benefits towards our environment. We see this initiative having the potential to encourage more local entrepreneurs and businesses to start similar projects that have social and environmental benefits," says Christian Kollmann, chairperson of ECCO International Communications Network.

Commented Regine le Roux, founder of the initiative, on the win: “What an honour to be recognised internationally. It’s a nod and the boost to let the team know that we’re onto something incredible here. I would never in a million years have thought that an empty bread bag would bring so much joy and have such a positive impact on so many people.”

