Volkswagen SA donates containers, equipment from decommissioned Covid-19 hospital

The field hospital, which opened in June 2020 to support healthcare efforts with 1,485 beds during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, was decommissioned when the facility was no longer critical to Nelson Mandela Bay’s fight against the pandemic.
Following the decommissioning process, the decision was made to repurpose and re-install 11 containerised ablution facilities to the benefit of local clinics and hospitals. The beneficiaries of the containers include:
Aside from preparing these containers and reconnecting services such as electricity, water and drainage, the containers were also repainted and new signage applied.
Further work included replacing a part of the damaged boundary fence at the West End Clinic and providing connections to the existing structures at Dora Nginza Hospital.
“Joining forces with partners whose conviction and determination to make a difference match ours at VWSA, has been key to the impact we have made, and continue to make, throughout the hardship of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Manfred Gie, strategic plant development manager and project lead on VWSA’s Covid-19 response. “
To VWSA, this is a legacy project which we hope will bring relief to the constrained health institutions that care for our communities.”