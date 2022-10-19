Volkswagen SA donates containers, equipment from decommissioned Covid-19 hospital

Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) has donated containers and other equipment from the decommissioned Rev. Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital to several local clinics, hospitals and other institutions as part of its Field Hospital Legacy project.

Pictured from left to right: Manfred Gie (VWSA), Darlene de Vos (Eastern Cape Department of Health), Nyameka Hoffman (Uitenhage Provincial Hospital) and Nakedi Nkoana (VWSA) | image supplied

The field hospital, which opened in June 2020 to support healthcare efforts with 1,485 beds during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, was decommissioned when the facility was no longer critical to Nelson Mandela Bay’s fight against the pandemic.

Following the decommissioning process, the decision was made to repurpose and re-install 11 containerised ablution facilities to the benefit of local clinics and hospitals. The beneficiaries of the containers include:

Uitenhage Provincial Hospital, receiving three containers that are now used for male and female ablutions in casualty, as well as a supplementary ablution facility for staff;

Dora Nginza Hospital, receiving three containers for public ablutions;

West End Clinic, receiving two containers for public ablutions;

Laetitia Bam Clinic, receiving one container for public ablutions;

Motherwell CHC, receiving two containers for public ablutions.

Aside from preparing these containers and reconnecting services such as electricity, water and drainage, the containers were also repainted and new signage applied.

Further work included replacing a part of the damaged boundary fence at the West End Clinic and providing connections to the existing structures at Dora Nginza Hospital.

“Joining forces with partners whose conviction and determination to make a difference match ours at VWSA, has been key to the impact we have made, and continue to make, throughout the hardship of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Manfred Gie, strategic plant development manager and project lead on VWSA’s Covid-19 response. “

To VWSA, this is a legacy project which we hope will bring relief to the constrained health institutions that care for our communities.”