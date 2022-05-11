Savanna Cider introduces Gugu - Mzansi's spiciest voice assistant designed to bring Chilled Chilli to the people

Savanna Premium Cider has always prided itself on being one of the most innovative brands in SA. Its latest product innovation, the deliciously crisp and dry Savanna Chilled Chilli with hints of chilli and ginger, is currently taking South African taste buds and timelines by storm. But the innovation doesn't stop there, as Savanna now takes a bold step into the tech and digital AI space and unleashes Gugu, a spicy new voice assistant, on the Savanna cider lovers of South Ahh.