    Savanna Cider introduces Gugu - Mzansi's spiciest voice assistant designed to bring Chilled Chilli to the people

    11 May 2022
    Issued by: Distell
    Savanna Premium Cider has always prided itself on being one of the most innovative brands in SA. Its latest product innovation, the deliciously crisp and dry Savanna Chilled Chilli with hints of chilli and ginger, is currently taking South African taste buds and timelines by storm. But the innovation doesn't stop there, as Savanna now takes a bold step into the tech and digital AI space and unleashes Gugu, a spicy new voice assistant, on the Savanna cider lovers of South Ahh.
    Savanna Cider introduces Gugu - Mzansi's spiciest voice assistant designed to bring Chilled Chilli to the people

    Developed for Savanna by Chakalaka Norris, the charismatic spokesperson for Chilled Chilli, Gugu is like Alexa, if Alexa was a certified member of Black Twitter, hella spicy.

    But what does Gugu actually do? Well, if you ask her, she can do anything that any other AI can do, except, she won’t because she simply refuses to solve people’s problems for them. Unless that problem is needing a Savanna Chilled Chilli, then for some reason, if you just ask nicely, she’s happy to put you in touch with that spicy game.

    “Gugu is inspired and born from the spiciest personality traits found in South Africans – Siyavanna SA! She is both a spicy encounter and a reward with a spicy but chilled drink. Another great example of how Savanna is constantly breaking the innovation mould to amuse and uplift South Africans through humour," says Eugene Lenford, marketing manager, Savanna Cider. "We look forward to entertaining our fans and with Gugu’s unique outlook on life – she might teach us all a thing or two."

    Visit gugu.savanna.co.za from Friday, 6 May for an up-close and personal experience of the deliciously Siyavanna spiciness. Ask her anything you want, but be warned – you better be ready for how she’ll come at you.

    #AskGugu #SpicyButChilled #SiyavannaSouthAfrica #StaySafe

    Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

    For more information, follow Savanna’s social media channels or go to www.savannacider.com.
    Instagram: @savannacider
    Facebook: @SavannaCider
    Twitter: @SavannaCider
    YouTube: SavannaCider

    About the new Savanna Chilled Chilli

    Now at all major liquor outlets, the new Savanna Chilled Chilli is available in a 330ml bottle. Best served chilled, it delivers the crisp, dry premium cider experience that you know and love, with hints of chilli and ginger. Easily identifiable with a hint of red on the bottle and with an alcohol percentage of 5.5%, Savanna Chilled Chilli is the hottest new accessory in stores, bars and taverns across SA.

    About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it”

    Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won the hearts and tickled the funny bones of consumers with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.

    Distell
    Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
    Let's do Biz