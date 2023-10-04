Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesNedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Insight SurveyKLACatchwordsAfriGISBizcommunity.comSmart MediaMpactSportsmans WarehouseBataTekkie TownEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Retail News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Massmart's 'The Last Chance Store' is a winner with bargain-hungry customers

4 Oct 2023
Earlier this year, Massmart opened an experimental clearance outlet called 'The Last Chance Store' in response to customer research that highlighted exceptionally high consumer demand for quality hard goods at basement bargain prices. Set-up as a clearance outlet the store sells quality, slow-to-sell, non-food products at deeply discounted prices which has become a real winner among consumers and landlords.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Katherine Madley, Massmart’s marketing vice president says, “The South African consumer is under considerable economic pressure, certainly amongst the worst that we have seen in a long time. This has resulted in keen price sensitivity to home essentials products whilst also eroding discretionary spending on non-food products, like appliances.”

The idea of clearance outlets is not new in retail and Massmart does, from time-to-time, clear products through clearance outlets. In addition to the clearance outlet, Massmart has responded to this situation in a variety of ways and the consumer has noticed.

Makro has been recognised for three consecutive months for having the lowest cost basket on a basket of grocery essentials by The Outlier while Game has invested in the price of home essentials resulting in high double-digit sales growth.

Makro launches new online offering to serve businesses
Makro launches new online offering to serve businesses

29 Sep 2023

Massmart specifically located The Last Chance Store alongside Game because of its appeal, particularly with the Game customer. The store is located within a regional mall versus more traditional locations such as strip malls and the product range is carefully curated.

The product selection comprises in-demand products that consumers are prepared to forgo at normal retail prices. Discounts in the store range from 30% to 60% and include products such as party consumables, small appliances, TVs and tools.

Madley adds, “There can be a misconception around clearance stock being damaged or inferior. This is not the case in our Last Chance Store where we are discounting stock that is slow-to-sell simply because under-pressure consumers can’t afford to purchase it at normal retail prices.”

Massmart will continue a limited trial of the concept before deciding on further investment in the format.

NextOptions
Read more: Massmart, Katherine Madley

Related

Makro launches new online offering to serve businesses
Makro launches new online offering to serve businesses29 Sep 2023
Builders opens store in Silver Lakes, Pretoria
Builders opens store in Silver Lakes, Pretoria22 Sep 2023
Source: Supplied.
R64.5m facility in the works at Redefine's Brackengate 2 precinct24 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf Massmart's e-commerce strategy has involved shifting the Makro website onto a new micro-services-based platform
Massmart's tech capability improves e-commerce customer experience4 Jul 2023
Mandela Day: Celebrating the tenacity of the South African 'gees' amid multiple crises
Food Forward SAMandela Day: Celebrating the tenacity of the South African 'gees' amid multiple crises27 Jun 2023
Source: © Discount Factory Shops This year, Massmart will extend its Game Halfway Day sale to its Makro stores
Game's Halfway Day sale extends to Makro stores27 Jun 2023
Image source: Kindel Media from
Game introduces new e-commerce payment option, myVirtual Credit12 Jun 2023
Source © Francesco Dibartolo Katherine Madley Vice President of Group Marketing at Massmart says creativity-led marketing can reduce media costs and increase sales
Reduce media costs and increase sales through creativity-led marketing6 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz