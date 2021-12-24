Medical scrubs manufacturer wins clothing industry competition

Medical scrubs manufacturer, Sabafuraha has been awarded the top prize, a R20 000 cash injection and a mentorship programme with industry leaders, in Cape Town's clothing industry's first business accelerator project.

Runner-up, Joy Ezeka of Zuri and Imani design studio,Suraya Williams of Design Twenty-Six in third place and winner Moshibudi Piet of Sabafuraha

African-inspired attire

“Sabafuraha exemplifies the resilience and innovation of Cape Town’s clothing and textile industry and the determination of entrepreneurs who are the backbone of our economy,” says Alderman James Vos, the City’s mayoral committee member for Economic Growth.Managed by the City’s Special business partner, the Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster (CCTC) and funded by the Enterprise and Investment Department, the initiative matched small enterprise manufacturers with opportunities at large leading retailer and provided them with training to unlock procurement and build new and long-term supply relationships.Founded in 2017 by Moshibudi Piet and her sister Lehlogonolo, Sabafuraha creates African-inspired attire for medical practitioners, commonly referred to as scrubs. The brand also aims to create job opportunities for women from vulnerable communities.Aside from her business being declared the overall winner, Piet also scooped the award for the best business pitch.She was joined on the podium by runner-up, Joy Ezeka of Zuri and Imani design studio, and Suraya Williams of Design Twenty-Six in third place.Connecting lead enterprises in the sector with their future suppliers is one of the key objectives of the CCTC Business Accelerator/“This event not only facilitates development opportunities for small businesses, but also creates a platform for large retailers, including Woolworths, Cape Union Mart, Pepclo and Pepkor Speciality, to meet potential local suppliers,” says Wesley Fallon, senior project manager of the CCTC.