Digital

    Wavemaker gears for a data-synergistic future as they evolve agency capabilities

    22 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Wavemaker
    Wavemaker has always been a company that embraces and drives data-centric solutions. As transformative technologies and platforms emerge, the need for smarter solutions centred around data privacy, first, second and third party data and clean data solutions has translated into a much more deliberate focus on their data solutions prowess.
    Delia Condé, chief Data and Analytics officer at Wavemaker
    Delia Condé, chief Data and Analytics officer at Wavemaker

    To drive this intensified data solutions approach forward, Wavemaker South Africa has promoted Delia Condé from her role as head of Analytics and Insight to chief Data and Analytics officer.

    “I am extremely confident in Delia’s capabilities in leading this dynamic part of our business. Her keen understanding of the intelligent application of data-informed insights have already yielded great success for the agency. For us, this is a natural next step as we move into an era of data synergy in action” says Merissa Himraj, Wavemaker CEO-SSA

    Condé adds: “I am extremely excited to take on this new role. The opportunity for growth – both personally and professionally – is a real blessing and one I value a great deal. A big part of my excitement is the opportunity this presents for my incredible Analytics and Insights team too. Leading a team of passionate, smart, hard-working and curious data, analytics and insights specialists is the perfect formula for success.”

    When asked what we can expect to see in the near future, Condé says: “We will be introducing more consultative solutions that address a wider scope of services to clients – all of which will be unpacked in early 2023. And, yes... that’s a teaser.”

    Wavemaker
    One global family, positively provoking growth for our clients and our people. #GrowFearless Bound by our Purchase Journey obsession we help clients translate audience behaviors and insights into smart decisions today, for a prosperous tomorrow.
    Read more: Merissa Himraj, Wavemaker South Africa

