Hellosquare wins Small Agency Of The Year at the New Generation Awards 2022

The global agency landscape is, for the most part, dominated by sprawling networks. But in more recent times, the value of small, independent agencies cannot be overlooked. Scale does not equate to talent and it doesn't guarantee success. Hellosquare has proven this to be true in a highly competitive local advertising landscape.

They are small. Because they want to be.

With an agency size of 15 staff, situated in Durban, the agency sits outside of South Africa’s major centres of the industry. Though this has not deterred them from securing big business with some of SA’s most

recognised household names.

Hellosquare set out to win two new accounts in 2022, and successfully achieved that. Winning Tiger Brands’ health and wellness product endorser, Eat Well Live Well; and successfully winning Tiger Brands’ largest digital portfolio, Jungle. “We were commended on our strategic foresight and ability to organise a complex brand architecture into effective channel and creative proposals. We continue to evaluate all new business through this approach, and it is this mindset that has ensured growth in brand performance for our clients," says managing director, Jade Carlisle.

Creative director, Craig Miles sums up the approach, "Simply put, we believe in big ideas that get noticed in the most suitable way."

Hellosquare identifies as David amongst the Goliaths. They continue to compete across awards shows amongst South Africa’s largest network agencies with other fierce independents. "We believe in identifying where our work fits best. Zero-entry-waste is the goal. We are clear on what we believe works in our campaigns and we set out to win awards in recognition of those successes," says CEO, Wayne Manning.

The industry needs more small agencies to continue to grow South Africa’s

brands and the texture of its advertising landscape. This award affords Hellosquare to continue to grow the industry from the humble

shores of Durban, and ensures more corporations are exposed to the value they bring as industry outliers.



