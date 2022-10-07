Industries

Citroën unveils new brand identity and logo

7 Oct 2022
Citroën has revealed a fresh corporate brand identity and logo as it accelerates its mission to make electric mobility accessible to all. The new look reinterprets the original logo first adopted by founder André Citroën, inspired by the success of his first metalworking company producing chevron-shaped 'herringbone' gear systems. The familiar and technical "deux chevrons" reference has remained at the heart of Citroën's identity ever since.
Citroën's new logo | Source:
Citroën's new logo | Source: QuickPic

The new emblem signposts the brand’s transition and evolution and will debut at the end of September on a conceptual Citroën family vehicle. Versions of it will then progressively enhance future Citroën production and concept vehicles from mid-2023 on.

Complementing the new logo is a new corporate brand identity programme and the appearance of a new brand signature, which promises “Nothing Moves Us Like Citroën”.

Citroën’s evolutionary new brand logo and corporate identity combine with the “Nothing Moves Us Like Citroën” signature to highlight the coming revolution in the brand’s approach to future accessible mobility solutions and its commitment to stress-free customer services.

The first physical evidence of this will be explored in a significant conceptual family vehicle, which will carry the new identity and be revealed by Citroën at the end of September.

Laurent Barria, head of Citroën marketing and communication, says: “By embracing our roots and reinterpreting our identity in a modern way, we are sending a clear message to everyone that while we’re staying true to our brand DNA, things are changing dramatically at Citroën.

“We continue to look at things differently in our mission to create daring solutions that make electric mobility more accessible, and we’re determined to prove to our customers and to ourselves that nobody and nothing moves us like Citroën as we extend the emotional well-being we experience inside the car to outside of the car through the entire partnership journey they take with us.

“It requires revolutionary thinking in everything we do, from the innovative vehicles we create to the inclusive, responsible services we provide, and it requires us to express and stand by our unique approach. That is exactly what we are promising to do today.”

Developed by the Citroën design team, the new Citroën identity has benefited from the expertise of Stellantis Design Studio, the global brand design agency of Stellantis dedicated to internal and external clients.

