Citroën appoints a new CEO

Xavier Chardon has been appointed chief executive officer of Citroën, effective 2 June 2025. He will report to Jean-Philippe Imparato, chief operating officer for Enlarged Europe at Stellantis.

Xavier Chardon | image supplied

Chardon will continue the momentum initiated by the brand in recent months.

With a strong international background and in-depth knowledge of the Citroën brand, to which he dedicated almost 20 years of his career, his mission will be to build on Citroën’s recent successes and accelerate the brand’s transformation in a rapidly changing automotive landscape.

Jean-Philippe Imparato stated:

“I would like to thank Thierry Koskas for leading the Citroën brand over the last two years and for achieving its lineup renewal, most recently with the presentation of the new C5 Aircross.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Xavier Chardon to the head of Citroën.

His rich and diverse career, his expertise in the automotive sector and his knowledge of the brand will be valuable assets in leading Citroën towards new horizons and strengthening its unique position in the market,” concluded Imparato.