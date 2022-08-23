Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Kaya 959EverlyticMaximizer SoftwareTalkwalkerDMASAAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIncubetaHellopeterFlow CommunicationsHKLMTopco MediaLocation BankBrandFusionUrban Brew StudiosJoe PublicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • SEO Intern Cape Town
  • Operations Manager - Data/Design/Communication Agency Cape town
  • Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Agency Account Manager Cape Town
  • Conceptual Art Director and Copywriter Team - In-House: Financial Johannesburg
  • Digital Marketer/Social Media Manager - Mid Johannesburg
  • Social Media Manager Cape Town
  • Feeds - Team Lead Cape Town
  • Digital E-commerce Designer Johannesburg
  • E-commerce Specialist/Data Analyst Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Battle lines drawn in Musk Twitter battle

    23 Aug 2022
    Following Elon Musk's lawyers subpoena on Integral Ad Science (IAS) and DoubleVerify for any documents or communications on their involvement to review accounts or participate in any audit process of Twitter's user base, Twitter is suing the Tesla chief executive.

    Source: © Adweek
    Source: © Adweek Adweek

    Musk has accused Twitter of hiding information about how it calculates the percentage of bots on the service, while Twitter has responded that Musk is attempting to walk away from the $44bn agreement. The five-day trial is scheduled for 17 October.

    Source: © CNBC Elon Musk is terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
    Musk terminates Twitter deal, Twitter to pursue legal action

    11 Jul 2022

    The two New York companies, IAS and DoubleVerify, use technology to independently verify that digital ads are viewed by real people. Advertisers use the services to ensure the ads they pay for are seen by potential customers and not automated bots.

    Twitter, IAS and DoubleVerify did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    NextOptions
    Read more: twitter, fake Twitter accounts, Elon Musk, Tesla, bots

    Related

    Ralmed doctors and hospitals the heart of South African medical healthcare
    RalmedRalmed doctors and hospitals the heart of South African medical healthcare18 Aug 2022
    #WomensMonth: Katlego Tefu hits sweet spot in influencer marketing
    #WomensMonth: Katlego Tefu hits sweet spot in influencer marketing12 Aug 2022
    Source:
    The I in AI10 Aug 2022
    5 tips for saving money on premiums during this period of high inflation
    Momentum Insure5 tips for saving money on premiums during this period of high inflation2 Aug 2022
    New Talkwalker report reveals young people on Twitter are most concerned by the cost of living
    TalkwalkerNew Talkwalker report reveals young people on Twitter are most concerned by the cost of living29 Jul 2022
    Meltwater x Twitter release a new report revealing how fashion is discussed on Twitter
    MeltwaterMeltwater x Twitter release a new report revealing how fashion is discussed on Twitter25 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz