Battle lines drawn in Musk Twitter battle

Musk has accused Twitter of hiding information about how it calculates the percentage of bots on the service, while Twitter has responded that Musk is attempting to walk away from the $44bn agreement. The five-day trial is scheduled for 17 October.
The two New York companies, IAS and DoubleVerify, use technology to independently verify that digital ads are viewed by real people. Advertisers use the services to ensure the ads they pay for are seen by potential customers and not automated bots.
Twitter, IAS and DoubleVerify did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
First, let me state the obvious: spam harms the experience for real people on Twitter, and therefore can harm our business. As such, we are strongly incentivized to detect and remove as much spam as we possibly can, every single day. Anyone who suggests otherwise is just wrong.— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022