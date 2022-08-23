Battle lines drawn in Musk Twitter battle

Following Elon Musk's lawyers subpoena on Integral Ad Science (IAS) and DoubleVerify for any documents or communications on their involvement to review accounts or participate in any audit process of Twitter's user base, Twitter is suing the Tesla chief executive.

Musk has accused Twitter of hiding information about how it calculates the percentage of bots on the service, while Twitter has responded that Musk is attempting to walk away from the $44bn agreement. The five-day trial is scheduled for 17 October.

The two New York companies, IAS and DoubleVerify, use technology to independently verify that digital ads are viewed by real people. Advertisers use the services to ensure the ads they pay for are seen by potential customers and not automated bots.

Twitter, IAS and DoubleVerify did not immediately respond to requests for comment.