#NewBiz: Retroviral adds Lil-Lets and Gumtree to its challenger brand portfolio

Digital-led, creative agency, Retroviral has added both Lil-Lets and Gumtree to its challenger brand portfolio, which will lead to a 50% increase in agency billings YOY'.
The Retroviral team.

Co-founder of Retroviral, Mike Sharman comments: "Cyclically it’s becoming a trend for us to excel during traditional Olympic years. In 2016 we were appointed integrated agency for both Russell Hobbs and RocoMamas, which altered the trajectory for our boutique agency. We were able to flex our TTL muscles and prove to ourselves and the market that we could produce groundbreaking, globally celebrated work, regardless of medium."

Keryn Brien, marketing manager at Lil-Lets South Africa, says: "We initially asked Retroviral to present a digital and social media solution for us. The agency has impressed us with its work on our sister brands - Blue Ribbon and BB Bread - and when Kathryn McConnachie (creative director) and Mike Sharman presented the breadth of creds to us, we were blown away."

Estell Nagel, brand marketing manager at Gumtree, says, "What really stood out for us was Retroviral’s instant passion and enthusiasm for the brand. After a brief introduction, they delivered a pitch that I would have expected from an agency that had worked on the account for years. Having been briefed before lockdown, they adjusted their work to reflect the new normal, with a digital-first approach, humour and the entrepreneurial spirit that embodies Gumtree. We look forward to a long working relationship with our new agency. Watch this space!"

Retroviral will offer a number of services to both brands, including but not limited to ATL, digital, social, BTL and public relations.
#NewBiz: Retroviral adds Lil-Lets and Gumtree to its challenger brand portfolio
