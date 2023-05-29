Media24 Group named Inma's Best in Africa at 2023 Global Media Awards

The Media24 Group was named Best in Africa for Adspace24 - Swipe Cards and Catalogue at the Inma 2023 Global Media Awards held at the New York's Harvard Club this weekend.

Source: © Inma Inma

The media group also won first place in the category Most creative use of advertising formats: *National brands and second place in the category: Best idea to grow advertising sales: *National brands, both for Adspace24: Swipe Cards and Catalogue.

It also took second place in the category Best multi-channel client advertising campaign, *Regional brands: for City Press & ABSA Money Makeover.

The competition, which saw 40 first-place winners across 20 categories, has been rewarding media excellence since 1937, and evaluates news media companies across two segments: national brands and regional brands.

The International News Media Association awards show innovation and best–practices in news brands, optimising the use of media features, subscriptions, advertising, data and insights, product, and newsroom innovation.

The Inma Global Media Awards competition announcement was supported by the Google News Initiative.

Best in Show

Winning the coveted Best in Show”was Schibsted-owned Bergens Tidende in Norway for Around the World, an inventive storytelling format enabling users to travel around the world visually. Judges said this campaign was a world-class execution of an epic journey featuring total immersion in an adventure.

Multiple first -place awards

Three companies won multiple first-place awards: Bennett, Coleman and Co. as well as Schibsted across its brands in Norway, and Stampen Media. Four companies garnered two first places: Advance Local, Amedia, Jagran Prakashan, and Relevo from Vocento. Seven news media companies won more than one first-place prize at the annual Global Media Awards.

The 2023 Global Media Awards competition attracted 775 entries from 239 market-leading news media brands in 40 countries. Participants included newspaper media, magazine media, digital media, television media, and radio media.

An international jury of 54 media executives from 19 countries selected 198 finalists earlier this year.

*Regional brands represent a single brand serving a city or region. National brands represent a single brand with a national reach.