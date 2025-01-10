SABC advertising sales partners with Brandsphere Media Partners

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has partnered with Brandsphere Media with a focus on creating solutions for advertisers on the video entertainment business.

Together they aim to empower brands to connect meaningfully with South Africa’s rich multicultural market.

This partnership positions Brandsphere Media to offer unparalleled access to SABC's diverse audience base, enabling brands to authentically connect with millions of viewers across South Africa.

Brandsphere chief executive officer Piwe Motshegoa, says, "We are passionate about creating value-driven media solutions that resonate with audiences and adapt to the evolving media landscape."

"Brandsphere Media is more than a media sales company; it’s a partner for brands seeking unique and effective ways to tell their stories while connecting with the diverse audiences the SABC offers," she adds.

Nomsa Chabeli, SABC chief executive officer, says "Our partnership with Brandsphere Media is a testament to our commitment to fostering meaningful connections between brands and South Africa’s diverse audiences.

“Together, we will unlock new opportunities for innovation in advertising while contributing to the growth of the media industry.”

Chabeli adds that they believe the partnership is geared towards ensuring the SABC's long-term sustainability and brings great revenue growth prospects.

“It further encourages brands to leverage SABC's unique value proposition by delivering inspiring, empowering content across compelling platforms and devices in every corner of South Africa.”