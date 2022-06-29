Industries

    Why July is Media Month on the media's media

    29 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
    Mid-year sees so many activations and accolades, that we've proclaimed July as Media Month on the 'media's media' on Biz.
    Why July is Media Month on the media's media

    Assessing relevance

    Once again we have been mandated as a key media partner for the forthcoming Nedbank IMC Conference 2022, the line up of local and international speakers that will convene 29 July under the theme: ‘‘Relevance. Marketing’s big ask’.

    As the hot topic of the year, ‘relevance’ provides an ideal opportunity for a mid-year pause to assess our own relevance and reputation as “the media’s media’.

    Many of South Africa and Africa’s major media groups such EMedia Investments, EWN, DSTV, Primedia, Nalesa Media, Spark Media, Showmax, JCDecaux, Mail&Guardian Media, the APO Group, as well as many of SA’s major radio and digital broadcasters regularly advertise and publish their news and programme schedules for the benefit of our audiences, which comprise the full spectrum of advertising, media and marketing companies.

    The relevance of innovative content platforms

    This month saw content innovation amped a few notches, with a high impact takeover of our platforms by Grey and Distell’s Cannes you Even, exclusive content, live from the Cannes Lions ‘Olympics of Advertising’ Festival, which saw the SA contingent distinguish themselves globally in many categories. READ MORE>>

    These types of trends towards unexpected B2B publishing are being seen globally as business communications move into increasingly creative spaces.

    Here on Biz, virtually unlimited opportunities exist for client brands in leveraging forthcoming industry partnerships activations, such as our annual post-Cannes Lions Trend Talks in collaboration with Ster-Kinekor, the Creative Circle, Ann Nurock and SA’s Cannes jury elite; Brendan Seery’s Orchids & Onions column, Loeries Awards and more. Let’s talk content innovation.

    Claim 30% discount on Press Office newsrooms*:

    Biz Press Offices allow your company to keep control of global newsroom management trends. Talk to our business development managers about creative editorial solutions for your brands via our platforms. (*for new Press Office ordered during the month of July).

    The headline act: Biz thought leader package:

    Tick the boxes of essential B2B content marketing with a Biz Thought Leader Package, where your company stakeholder headlines get seen via multiple coordinated touchpoints in the heart of the B2B media. FIND OUT MORE>>

    Happy July Media Month on Biz!

    Bizcommunity.com
    Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media. Enquire about a newsroom like this for your company on sales@bizcommunity.com
