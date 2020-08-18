Creating meaningful connections in a changing media landscape

Is your business to business and business to consumer storytelling as nimble as it should be? If 2020 has you reconsidering the effectiveness of your brand message, you have every right to do so. The whole world seems to have changed, and changed again, a million times this year. And, for brands, it will likely continue to evolve faster and in more intricate ways than we ever imagined.



Closely linked to these changes is the recent brutal changes the media industry has faced.



Evolution of the media landscape is nothing new, but closures of well-loved and well-known publications have left storytellers (us) in the communication industry with jaws dropped to the floor as one publication after another announced they are shutting down their printers. For good.



Because public relations and media are inextricably linked, working together to pivot towards success in the face of drastic media landscape changes, is key to the survival of both disciplines.



But hey, here’s a thought – let’s remain as nimble as we are won’t we!



Instead of splitting hairs about the relevancy of the traditional media, let us rather consider how the media landscape hasn’t diminished, but merely shifted.

Instead let’s consider how the opportunity is presenting itself for the media landscape to spread out and diversify to reach more diverse and further niche audiences through multimedia formats.



Medium – a place where conversation happens



Let’s also consider what the word media means.



So bear with us here – what is the media a medium of? A message, of course.



Has the message changed? No but if the brand requires it to change, we have been trained to easily adapt.



Has the audience changed? No but if the brand requires it to change, we are also trained to easily adapt.



One last question – is there scope for the medium to change in order to deliver the same message to its defined audience? Yes. And herein lies the acceptance of a changing landscape.



Auto correction shakes it up to leave no target behind



Now that the media landscape has been shaken up, it gives rise to diversification. To auto correct itself to keep up with the changing times. We live in a world where brands and communication experts can target the message to social media users to the proverbial T.



The reality is that audiences have become spread out and the choice of whether we’d like to listen to a brand’s message is in our hands. We can choose whether we’d want to pick up a Sunday newspaper or open up our browsers or social media feed to read the electronic copy. We have become used to turning on any channel on DSTV we have PVRed to consume our news or entertainment when convenient. We have become comfortable with having a library of entertainment waiting for us on Netflix to choose from. Social media combined all the news we might be interested in. It is curated and in one scroll.



We daresay that targeted content on social media and via Google SEO optimisation that pinpoints reach has changed the landscape. Not Covid-19. Possibly not even questionable business management of media organisations.



Evolution inevitable



The media currently has carte blanche to pick itself up, identify new opportunities and spread out to reach more diverse audiences. Quality messages work well when carefully packaged within multimedia formats on the one hand in combination with a ‘who says what to whom’ influencer model.



It goes on step further to elicit deeper and richer engagement when these pockets of influential citizens (nano-influencers) use their platform to authentically influence purchasing decision-makers with the same likes, interests and habits as them.



If you’ve done all of the above right, it is the consumers who then spread the message. If they like it.



Meaningful story connections



At Hatch, we personify perfectionism for this reason. The detail the team goes into, the effort and planning when we create messages, the ownership and pride we apply to everything we do on a daily basis – since the consultancy was ‘hatched’ in 2013. It’s all because we know that the hard work we put into cultivating and maintaining relationships, that right there is worth our gold. It is our currency. It is why we do what we do – to tell authentic stories to real people by activating our real relationships with people we know are worth in gold too.



You need to continuously create connections with your clients, the media, the people that buy your products and your social communities.



At the end of the day, it is all these innocuous little interactions that build meaningful connections and make us want to get up in the morning and inspire us to tell great stories.



