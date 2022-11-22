Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

TFG (The Foschini Group)University of PretoriaMANGO-OMCIpsosOptiSmileSkin RenewalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Healthcare News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Healthcare jobs

  • Junior Frontend Web Developer Pretoria
  • Part-Time Ultrasound Scan Operator Benoni
  • Associate Medical Writer South Africa
  • Senior Medical Writer Johannesburg, Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Pivotal local research on antibiotic-resistant infections in hospitals begins in earnest

    22 Nov 2022
    The Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), together with the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has launched a study in South Africa that will give valuable insights into the increasing rate of antibiotic-resistant infections in hospitals.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The observational study will collect and analyse data in 150 patients being treated for infections caused by carbapenem-resistant organisms across five hospitals in South Africa.

    The study gets underway this month at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, followed by Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, King Edward VIII Hospital in Durban and Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town.

    “We are seeing rising rates of resistance to carbapenems – the class of antibiotics most commonly used to treat hospital-acquired multidrug-resistant bacterial infections,” said François Franceschi, GARDP’s project lead for serious bacterial infections.

    “This is a global health emergency that requires urgent action. We hope this study will give us some of the answers we need to provide better treatments for people who develop these antibiotic-resistant infections in the future.”

    The study will look at the epidemiology as well as the treatments administered to both adults and children with severe infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales and/or Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Crep). It will also collect data on the clinical outcomes for patients with confirmed Crep infections in the five hospital sites.

    “There is very limited data from African countries on the demographics, risk factors and clinical outcomes of hospital patients affected by carbapenem-resistant infections.

    "The serious bacterial infections – SBI-Crep study will provide fundamental information that could ultimately be used to improve treatments, and work towards reducing deaths and illness associated with these infections.

    Building a bank of data

    "Through a central microbiology laboratory, the study will also provide much-needed data on the molecular epidemiology of the bacterial isolates responsible for Crep infections," said Adrian Brink, clinical investigator for the study at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

    The study will also look into the capabilities of the hospitals involved in the study to carry out clinical trials with an ultimate goal of building capacity in the region.

    Trends in global healthcare shifts the focus to innovative skills development

    Issued by Bullion PR & Communication 3 Nov 2022

    This type of support for the sites could pave the way for future interventional trials, which will generate high quality data to assess the effectiveness of novel therapeutics to fight carbapenem-resistant infections.

    The study will continue into 2023 in South Africa and will be extended to six hospital sites in India in early 2023.

    A recent study published in The Lancet showed that nearly 1.3 million people – and potentially millions more – died as a direct cause of antibiotic-resistant infections in 2019.

    The study reported that sub-Saharan Africa had the highest death rate from antibiotic-resistant infections in the world.

    Hospital-acquired infections are among the deadliest of these resistant infections, which urgently require new and improved treatments.

    NextOptions
    Read more: antibiotics, Groote Schuur Hospital, SAMRC

    Related

    Source:
    A call to plug SA's e-cigarette regulation gap30 May 2022
    Ensuring SA's vaccine safety in the cold chain11 Apr 2022
    Prof Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya
    UJ to host its first ever SAMRC Extramural Research Unit7 Apr 2022
    Source:
    Treatment of Covid with antibiotics could add to the problem of drug resistance17 Jan 2022
    Source:
    SAMRC sponsors landmark Covid-19 vaccine trial in collaborative bid to combat HIV13 Jan 2022
    Mariam Anthony and colleagues from the engineering department at Groote Schuur Hospital
    #WomensMonth: Engineering is vital to deliver quality care, says Mariam Anthony11 Aug 2021
    Six-month treatment effective for multi-drug-resistant TB, study finds
    Six-month treatment effective for multi-drug-resistant TB, study finds8 Jun 2021
    Illustration of Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacteria. GettyImages
    Drug-resistant gonorrhoea is a growing threat: a South African case study28 Oct 2020

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz