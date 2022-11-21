Industries

    Africa


    Over 4,000 Zimbabwean doctors and nurses left the country in 2021

    21 Nov 2022
    By: Nyasha Chingono
    Zimbabwean health workers have left the country in droves over the past year, a senior official at the Health Services Board (HSB) revealed.
    Source: Reuters. Zimbabwean medical workers sit outside Sally Mugabe Hospital during a strike by state doctors and nurses to press for higher pay, in Harare, Zimbabwe, June 20, 2022.
    More than 4,000 health workers have left since 2021, HSB chairperson Paulinus Sikosana tsaid. This includes more than 1,700 registered nurses who resigned last year and more than 900 who left this year.

    Health workers went on strike in June demanding to be paid in US dollars as inflation further weakened the local currency.

    Doctors and nurses in Zimbabwe have found work mainly in Britain, leaving the country's health sector in dire straits and local hospitals understaffed.

    SOURCE

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
