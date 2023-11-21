Assegai Awards - Thanks to our sponsors

Thanking our incredible sponsors for an extraordinary 2023 season!

On behalf of the entire team at the Assegai Awards, we want to extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude for your invaluable support throughout the 2023 season.

Your unwavering commitment to our mission of recognising and celebrating outstanding marketing excellence has played a pivotal role in making this season a resounding success. Thanks to your generous contributions, we have once again been able to bring together the best minds in the industry and honour the remarkable achievements of marketing campaigns across the nation.

A special shoutout goes to our Gold Sponsor, ICONAF, for your continuous support and commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in the marketing sphere. Your contribution has ensured that we can provide a platform for recognizing the impactful work of inspiring marketers.

We would also like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to our Silver Sponsors, DRAGONFLY, and BLUE LABEL TELECOMS. Your steadfast commitment and belief in our mission have helped us build a stage that showcases the exceptional achievements of marketing professionals nationwide.

IAS Agency Selection and Bizcommunity with your continued support, we are confident that the Assegai Awards will continue to grow and inspire marketers for years to come. As we embark on future seasons, we look forward to strengthening our partnership and exploring new horizons together.

Once again, our heartfelt thanks to all our sponsors for your class-leading support, dedication, and belief in the power of effective marketing. Your partnership has truly made a difference and reminds us why the Assegai Awards are considered the epitome of marketing recognition.