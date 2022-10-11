Industries

    All the DMASA Assegai Awards' finalists

    11 Oct 2022
    The South African Direct Marketing Industry's (DMASA) Assegai Awards finalists have been announced.
    Source: © Assegai Awards Assegai Awards The Assegai Awards' finalists have been announced

    Since their inception, the Assegai Awards have striven to benchmark the South African Direct Marketing industry (DMASA) and an Assegai Award is a mark of victory in Integrated Marketing excellence.

    Global stage

    This year the Awards are on the global stage. The Awards have been aligned with the Global International Echo Awards, with similar categories, submission format, and more International judges. Gold Assegai Award category winners can have their submissions considered for a Global Echo Award, made possible by the newly forged relationship between the DMASA and the New York-headquartered US Association of National Advertising (ANA), which run the Global Echo Awards.

    A new look Assegai Awards trophy for the 2022 season, for all silver, bronze, and leader award winners, will also be revealed at the Assegai Awards Gala Evening on Thursday, 10 November 2022 at The Venue in Melrose Arch.

    By 21 Sep 2022

    The finalists

    Company nameAward categoryEntry name
    OGILVYCampaign for CSR / Social GoodPEP – THE LAY-BY BUDDY INITATIVE
    Red SeptemberSocial MediaNatura Rescue Day to Day Campaign
    OgilvyCampaign for CSR / Social GoodCadbury Bridges the Literacy Gap with SA’s First Digitally Crowdsourced Library #inourownwords
    Hello SquareMobileFind Amandla Wakho
    Sauce AdvertisingCampaign for CSR / Social GoodStand Together - Slipper Day (Reach for a Dream)
    WoolworthsCRM / Customer Loyalty CampaignWRewards Play & Win
    Flume Digital Marketing & PRCustomer Acquisition CampaignRegent
    OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTDMobileOLA Season 2021/2022
    Flow CommunicationsCampaign for under R500 000MPA Day
    Flume Digital Marketing & PRCampaign for under R500 000The Capital Hotels SEO
    LevergyCampaign for under R500 000New Balance x FalkoONE
    LevergyIntegrated CampaignTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
    LevergyBranded ContentTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
    LevergyCRM / Customer Loyalty CampaignTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
    OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTDCRM / Customer Loyalty CampaignWuhu Rewards
    LevergyIntegrated CampaignNedbank YouthX
    LevergyShared ValueTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
    LevergyCustomer Acquisition CampaignNedbank YouthX
    HavasData-Inspired InsightDie-aai-whaai
    OGILVYData-Inspired InsightENTRY TITLE: VOLKSWAGEN POLO – GAME ON
    OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTDData-Inspired InsightWuhu X Shield
    KintaroSocial MediaYou Click, We Car - motus.cars
    KintaroAutomotiveYou Click, We Car - motus.cars
    MediaComShared ValueCell C Extensions
    Sauce AdvertisingData-Inspired InsightDebonairs Pizza - The Chicken Trial
    The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson CompanyTechnology & CommunicationDonate your voice
    MediaComExperientialCell C Extensions
    The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson CompanyCampaign for CSR / Social GoodDonate your voice
    Network BBDOBusiness Products & ServicesMeltdown
    The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson CompanyVideo ContentDonate your voice
    OGILVYIntegrated CampaignCARLING BLACK LABEL– CARLING CUP
    BabyYumYum.co.zaPublishing, Entertainment, Media & SportsThe BabyYumYum Virtual Parenting Experience 2022 powered by Momentum Medical Scheme
    ICONAFCustomer Acquisition CampaignSTANDARD BANK
    Flume Digital Marketing & PRMobileWoolworths Valentines Day 2022
    ClockworkSocial MediaMeta - #Changemakers
    Flume Digital Marketing & PRVideo ContentCanon Festive Campaign 2021
    ClockworkCampaign for CSR / Social GoodGreen Door - #RewriteOurProverbs
    Flume Digital Marketing & PRBranded ContentCanon Festive Campaign 2021
    Flume Digital Marketing & PRRetail & E-TailWoolworths Valentines Day 2022
    Flume Digital Marketing & PRData-Driven TechnologyWoolworths Christmas 2021 Campaign
    Flume Digital Marketing & PRShared ValueNedbank MoneyEDGE
    Network BBDOCustomer Acquisition CampaignMeltdown
    Flume Digital Marketing & PRTravel, Hospitality & TransportationThe Capital Hotels SEO
    Network BBDOCampaign for under R500 000Meltdown
    OGILVYIntegrated CampaignENTRY TITLE: VOLKSWAGEN POLO – GAME ON
    Penquin and Spitfire InboundIntegrated CampaignSuzuki Auto South Africa - Strategic Growth
    HellosquareBranded Content28 Days till 28 May
    GorillaExperientialThe Huletts Sweet List
    MobiclicksMobileMake It A Day, The Quarter Pounder Way
    Wunderman ThompsonVideo ContentIt can be only in SA
    GorillaVideo ContentHuletts Grown With Kindness
    GorillaVideo ContentTHIRSTI Waterboks
    MediaComBranded ContentCell C Extensions
    Machine_Financial ServicesThe Reality Of Engagement
    Machine_CRM / Customer Loyalty CampaignThe Reality of Engagement
    Ogilvy South AfricaBranded ContentENTRY TITLE: VOLKSWAGEN POLO – GAME ON
    Machine_Food & BeverageFlamin’ Hot Duets
    Machine_EmailThe Reality of Engagement
    The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson CompanyBranded ContentDonate your voice
    Machine_Campaign for under R500 000Xhosa-fying Halloween
    Machine_Direct MailXhosa’fying Halloween
    Machine_ExperientialAll-Invitational Event
    LevergyData-Driven TechnologyTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
    Machine_Data-Inspired InsightUCL Live Experience
    OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTDData-Driven TechnologyWuhu X Shield
    Machine_Social MediaUCL Live Experience
    Machine_Multi-LanguageXhosa’fying Halloween
    Grey AfricaIntegrated CampaignThe People vs Savanna Cider
    Grey AfricaExperientialSAVANNA #TWIRRASHADE
    GreyBranded ContentViceroy - Vul'Umlomo.
    Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTDShared ValueHi-Tec FreedomShared
    Forge AdvertisingCustomer Acquisition CampaignRenault Mirrors
    PromiseEmerging TechnologiesCastle Lite Lulu
    PromiseFood & BeverageCastle Lite Lulu
    Suzuki SABrand of the yearSuzuki SA - South Africa's Best Selling Car Brand
    PromiseConsumer Products & ServicesCastle Lite Lulu
    Lunar Trading (Pty) Ltd trading as Eclipse CommunicationsFood & BeverageThe Bright Side
    Wunderman ThompsonTravel, Hospitality & TransportationA year of Calabash
    Wunderman ThompsonBranded ContentUz'bheke - Check Yourself Campaign
    Wunderman ThompsonSocial Media#FinanceFitSA
    Wunderman ThompsonVideo ContentUz'bheke - Check Yourself Campaign
    Wunderman ThompsonShared Value#FinanceFitSA
    Wunderman ThompsonBranded ContentIt can be only in SA
    Matriarch MarketingFood & BeverageMiss Soweto
    Wunderman ThompsonFood & BeverageUz'bheke - Check Yourself Campaign
    Wunderman ThompsonSocial MediaIt can be only in SA
    Wunderman ThompsonSocial MediaUz'bheke - Check Yourself Campaign
    Matriarch MarketingFood & BeverageSA's Biggest Breakfast
    Sauce AdvertisingCampaign for under R500 000Stand Together - Slipper Day (Reach for a Dream)
    Sauce AdvertisingNot For ProfitDo it for more - Mugg & Bean
    OgilvyCampaign for CSR / Social GoodHOW DSTV USED HALLOWEEN SCARIES TO SHOW REALITY OF WOMEN IN SA
    National Sea Rescue InstituteNot For ProfitNSRI Website
    OgilvyDisplay / SearchKFC Where there’s a bucket, there’s a family
    OgilvyIntegrated CampaignKFC Where there’s a bucket, there’s a family
    Ogilvy South AfricaIAS Agency CredentialsOgilvy
    OgilvyMulti-LanguageCadbury Bridges the Literacy Gap with SA’s First Digitally Crowdsourced Library #inourownwords
    OgilvyFood & BeverageKFC Box Meals - Making Fast Food Slow
    OgilvyBranded ContentCadbury Bridges the Literacy Gap with SA’s First digitally Crowdsourced Library #inourownwords
    OgilvyExperientialAnglo American Metavention Mining Indaba
    OgilvyBranded ContentKotex - Turn up the volume on period stigmas
    OgilvyPublishing, Entertainment, Media & SportsCadbury Bridges the Literacy Gap with SA’s First digitally Crowdsourced Library #inourownwords
    Ogilvy South AfricaIntegrated CampaignHOW ANGLO AMERICAN LEVERAGED THEIR ESTABLISHED AND INTEGRATED CONTENT UNIVERSE TO REACH OVER 30 MILLION PEOPLE AND CONTINUE DELIVERING AGAINST OBJECTIVES THROUGH THE ADDED COMPLEXITY OF NARRATING COVID-19 AND THE CALL TO VACCINATION
    OgilvyConsumer Products & ServicesKotex - Turn up the volume on period stigmas
    OgilvyCRM / Customer Loyalty CampaignColgate CRM Lite
    Ogilvy South AfricaCRM / Customer Loyalty CampaignDStv Rewards - “How The DStv Rewards loyalty program gave a new meaning to loyalty “
    OgilvyBranded ContentKFC Where there’s a bucket, there’s a family
    Ogilvy South AfricaEmailDStv Rewards - Restoring the joy that was stripped away
    Ogilvy South AfricaCRM / Customer Loyalty CampaignDStv Rewards, The Gift That Keeps On Giving…
    Ogilvy South AfricaData-Inspired InsightHow DStv Rewards Turned Birthday Woes Into Birthday Wows
    OGILVYIntegrated CampaignCASTLE LITE – SWITCH TO RENEWABLE
    Ogilvy South AfricaDisplay / SearchVOLKSWAGEN POLO VIVO #MswenkoChallenge
    Ogilvy South AfricaSocial MediaVOLKSWAGEN POLO VIVO #MswenkoChallenge
    Ogilvy South AfricaCampaign for under R500 000VOLKSWAGEN POLO VIVO #MswenkoChallenge
    OGILVYFood & BeverageCARLING BLACK LABEL – BRIDE ARMOUR
    OGILVYPublishing, Entertainment, Media & SportsCARLING BLACK LABEL– CARLING CUP
    Ogilvy South AfricaFood & BeverageENTRY TITLE: CARLING BLACK LABEL– CARLING CUP
    OGILVYExperientialCARLING BLACK LABEL– CARLING CUP
    OGILVYVideo ContentVOLKSWAGEN T-ROC – THE DRIVE TO DEFY
    OGILVYData-Inspired InsightCARLING BLACK LABEL– CARLING CUP
    OGILVYEmerging TechnologiesENTRY TITLE: VOLKSWAGEN POLO – GAME ON
    OGILVYIntegrated CampaignVOLKSWAGEN T-ROC – THE DRIVE TO DEFY
    OGILVYIntegrated CampaignCARLING BLACK LABEL– CLASS OF IT OWN
    OGILVYData-Driven TechnologyCARLING BLACK LABEL– CARLING CUP
    OGILVYCampaign for CSR / Social GoodCARLING BLACK LABEL – BRIDE ARMOUR
    OGILVYData-Inspired InsightCARLING BLACK LABEL – BRIDE ARMOUR
    OGILVYIntegrated CampaignCARLING BLACK LABEL – BRIDE ARMOUR
    OGILVYData-Driven TechnologyCARLING BLACK LABEL – BRIDE ARMOUR
    OGILVYShared ValueCARLING BLACK LABEL – BRIDE ARMOUR
    OGILVYCampaign for CSR / Social GoodCASTLE LITE – SWITCH TO RENEWABLE
    OGILVYFood & BeverageCASTLE LITE – SWITCH TO RENEWABLE
    OGILVYExperientialCARLING BLACK LABEL – BRIDE ARMOUR
    PenquinSocial MediaSuzuki Auto South Africa - #MoveSmart
    PenquinVideo ContentSuzuki Auto South Africa - #MoveSmart
    Penquin and Spitfire InboundData-Inspired InsightSuzuki Auto SA - Auto-mation Drives Success
    PenquinYoung Direct Marketer of the YearNicole Glover
    Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTDConsumer Products & ServicesNestlé Belly Bestie
    Flow CommunicationsCampaign for under R500 000Sci-Bono Discovery Centre’s 4IR campaign
    RookdigitalFood & BeverageSasko Engagement Building campaigns
    Flow CommunicationsTravel, Hospitality & TransportationSci-Bono Discovery Centre’s 4IR campaign
    AbsaEmerging TechnologiesAbsa intARview
    Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTDMobileNestlé Belly Bestie
    Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTDIntegrated CampaignBain’s Sonic Symphony
    AbsaBranded ContentAbsa Role in Society
    Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTDIntegrated CampaignHi-Tec FreedomShared
    Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTDCampaign for CSR / Social GoodHi-Tec FreedomShared
    OctagonPublishing, Entertainment, Media & SportsSunshine Tour #GreatnessBeginsHere
    Game MassmartRetail & E-TailGame Black November
    Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTDTechnology & CommunicationNestlé Belly Bestie
    Forge AdvertisingCampaign for under R500 000Renault Mirrors
    ArcCRM / Customer Loyalty CampaignBurger King App CRM
    OGILVYAutomotiveVOLKSWAGEN T-ROC – THE DRIVE TO DEFY
    Ogilvy South AfricaAutomotiveVOLKSWAGEN POLO VIVO #MswenkoChallenge
    OGILVYAutomotiveVOLKSWAGEN POLO – GAME ON
    Penquin and Spitfire InboundAutomotiveSuzuki SA - South Africa's Best Selling Car Brand
    OgilvyBusiness Products & ServicesAnglo American Metavention Mining Indaba
    Machine_Consumer Products & ServicesUCL Live Experience
    Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTDFood & BeverageBain’s Sonic Symphony
    OgilvyConsumer Products & ServicesCadbury grows share by inspiring SA’s generosity to co-create contemporary African literature #inourownwords
    OgilvyConsumer Products & ServicesKFC Box Meals - Making Fast Food Slow
    PublicusConsumer Products & ServicesNIVEA Luminous 630 Anti dark mark - Precision marketing
    The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson CompanyConsumer Products & ServicesDonate your voice
    Flow CommunicationsFinancial ServicesHollard Do It On Purpose
    LevergyFinancial ServicesNedbank YouthX
    Machine_Financial ServicesNgage
    RCS BNP ParibasFinancial ServicesRCS Loans Cross-sell Direct Mail
    Wunderman ThompsonFinancial ServicesIt can be only in SA
    Machine_Food & BeverageAll-Invitational Event
    Machine_Food & BeverageXhosa-fying Halloween
    OGILVYFood & BeverageCARLING BLACK LABEL– CLASS OF IT OWN
    HellosquareHealth, Wellness & Pharmaceutical28 Days till 28 May
    OgilvyHealth, Wellness & PharmaceuticalBestmed made better
    ClockworkNot For ProfitGreen Door - #RewriteOurProverbs
    LevergyPublishing, Entertainment, Media & SportsNedbank Breaking Barriers
    Sunshine TourPublishing, Entertainment, Media & SportsSunshine Tour #GreatnessBeginsHere
    Flume Digital Marketing & PRRetail & E-TailWoolworths Easter Campaign 2022
    Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTDRetail & E-TailHi-Tec FreedomShared
    ArcEmailBurger King CRM Emails that Reward YOU
    OgilvyEmailColgate CRM Lite
    OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTDEmailWuhu X Shield
    OGILVYExperientialENTRY TITLE: VOLKSWAGEN POLO – GAME ON
    Flume Digital Marketing & PRMobileWoolworths Easter Campaign 2022
    Ogilvy South AfricaMobileHOW SEASON 7 OF ANGLO AMERICAN’S MAKARAPA CITY LEVERAGED THE UNIQUE ATTRIBUTES OF MOBILE PLATFORMS TO INCREASE ENGAGEMENT AND REACH, BUILD TRUST AND POSITION ITSELF AS A RELATABLE, COMMITTED AND TRUSTED MEMBER OF MINING HOST COMMUNITIES
    OGILVYMobileCARLING BLACK LABEL– CARLING CUP
    PromiseMobileCastle Lite Lulu
    GorillaSocial MediaThe Huletts Sweet List
    Machine_Social MediaAll-Invitational Event
    Machine_Social MediaFlamin’ Hot Duets
    OGILVYSocial MediaENTRY TITLE: VOLKSWAGEN POLO – GAME ON
    PromiseSocial MediaCastle Lite Lulu
    The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson CompanySocial MediaDonate your voice
    Wunderman ThompsonSocial MediaA year of Calabash
    OGILVYVideo ContentCARLING BLACK LABEL – BRIDE ARMOUR
    OGILVYVideo ContentENTRY TITLE: VOLKSWAGEN POLO – GAME ON
    Avatar AgencyCampaign for CSR / Social GoodHope Shapes Your World
    Flow CommunicationsCampaign for CSR / Social GoodMPA Day
    direct marketing, Assegai Awards, DMASA, Direct Marketing Association of South Africa, direct marketing awards

