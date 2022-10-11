All the DMASA Assegai Awards' finalists

The South African Direct Marketing Industry's (DMASA) Assegai Awards finalists have been announced.

Since their inception, the Assegai Awards have striven to benchmark the South African Direct Marketing industry (DMASA) and an Assegai Award is a mark of victory in Integrated Marketing excellence.

Global stage

This year the Awards are on the global stage. The Awards have been aligned with the Global International Echo Awards, with similar categories, submission format, and more International judges. Gold Assegai Award category winners can have their submissions considered for a Global Echo Award, made possible by the newly forged relationship between the DMASA and the New York-headquartered US Association of National Advertising (ANA), which run the Global Echo Awards.

A new look Assegai Awards trophy for the 2022 season, for all silver, bronze, and leader award winners, will also be revealed at the Assegai Awards Gala Evening on Thursday, 10 November 2022 at The Venue in Melrose Arch.

The finalists