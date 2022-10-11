All the DMASA Assegai Awards' finalists

Since their inception, the Assegai Awards have striven to benchmark the South African Direct Marketing industry (DMASA) and an Assegai Award is a mark of victory in Integrated Marketing excellence.
This year the Awards are on the global stage. The Awards have been aligned with the Global International Echo Awards, with similar categories, submission format, and more International judges. Gold Assegai Award category winners can have their submissions considered for a Global Echo Award, made possible by the newly forged relationship between the DMASA and the New York-headquartered US Association of National Advertising (ANA), which run the Global Echo Awards.
A new look Assegai Awards trophy for the 2022 season, for all silver, bronze, and leader award winners, will also be revealed at the Assegai Awards Gala Evening on Thursday, 10 November 2022 at The Venue in Melrose Arch.
|Company name
|Award category
|Entry name
|OGILVY
|Campaign for CSR / Social Good
|PEP – THE LAY-BY BUDDY INITATIVE
|Red September
|Social Media
|Natura Rescue Day to Day Campaign
|Ogilvy
|Campaign for CSR / Social Good
|Cadbury Bridges the Literacy Gap with SA’s First Digitally Crowdsourced Library #inourownwords
|Hello Square
|Mobile
|Find Amandla Wakho
|Sauce Advertising
|Campaign for CSR / Social Good
|Stand Together - Slipper Day (Reach for a Dream)
|Woolworths
|CRM / Customer Loyalty Campaign
|WRewards Play & Win
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Customer Acquisition Campaign
|Regent
|OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD
|Mobile
|OLA Season 2021/2022
|Flow Communications
|Campaign for under R500 000
|MPA Day
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Campaign for under R500 000
|The Capital Hotels SEO
|Levergy
|Campaign for under R500 000
|New Balance x FalkoONE
|Levergy
|Integrated Campaign
|Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|Levergy
|Branded Content
|Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|Levergy
|CRM / Customer Loyalty Campaign
|Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD
|CRM / Customer Loyalty Campaign
|Wuhu Rewards
|Levergy
|Integrated Campaign
|Nedbank YouthX
|Levergy
|Shared Value
|Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|Levergy
|Customer Acquisition Campaign
|Nedbank YouthX
|Havas
|Data-Inspired Insight
|Die-aai-whaai
|OGILVY
|Data-Inspired Insight
|ENTRY TITLE: VOLKSWAGEN POLO – GAME ON
|OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD
|Data-Inspired Insight
|Wuhu X Shield
|Kintaro
|Social Media
|You Click, We Car - motus.cars
|Kintaro
|Automotive
|You Click, We Car - motus.cars
|MediaCom
|Shared Value
|Cell C Extensions
|Sauce Advertising
|Data-Inspired Insight
|Debonairs Pizza - The Chicken Trial
|The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson Company
|Technology & Communication
|Donate your voice
|MediaCom
|Experiential
|Cell C Extensions
|The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson Company
|Campaign for CSR / Social Good
|Donate your voice
|Network BBDO
|Business Products & Services
|Meltdown
|The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson Company
|Video Content
|Donate your voice
|OGILVY
|Integrated Campaign
|CARLING BLACK LABEL– CARLING CUP
|BabyYumYum.co.za
|Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports
|The BabyYumYum Virtual Parenting Experience 2022 powered by Momentum Medical Scheme
|ICONAF
|Customer Acquisition Campaign
|STANDARD BANK
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Mobile
|Woolworths Valentines Day 2022
|Clockwork
|Social Media
|Meta - #Changemakers
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Video Content
|Canon Festive Campaign 2021
|Clockwork
|Campaign for CSR / Social Good
|Green Door - #RewriteOurProverbs
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Branded Content
|Canon Festive Campaign 2021
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Retail & E-Tail
|Woolworths Valentines Day 2022
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Data-Driven Technology
|Woolworths Christmas 2021 Campaign
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Shared Value
|Nedbank MoneyEDGE
|Network BBDO
|Customer Acquisition Campaign
|Meltdown
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Travel, Hospitality & Transportation
|The Capital Hotels SEO
|Network BBDO
|Campaign for under R500 000
|Meltdown
|OGILVY
|Integrated Campaign
|ENTRY TITLE: VOLKSWAGEN POLO – GAME ON
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Integrated Campaign
|Suzuki Auto South Africa - Strategic Growth
|Hellosquare
|Branded Content
|28 Days till 28 May
|Gorilla
|Experiential
|The Huletts Sweet List
|Mobiclicks
|Mobile
|Make It A Day, The Quarter Pounder Way
|Wunderman Thompson
|Video Content
|It can be only in SA
|Gorilla
|Video Content
|Huletts Grown With Kindness
|Gorilla
|Video Content
|THIRSTI Waterboks
|MediaCom
|Branded Content
|Cell C Extensions
|Machine_
|Financial Services
|The Reality Of Engagement
|Machine_
|CRM / Customer Loyalty Campaign
|The Reality of Engagement
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Branded Content
|ENTRY TITLE: VOLKSWAGEN POLO – GAME ON
|Machine_
|Food & Beverage
|Flamin’ Hot Duets
|Machine_
|The Reality of Engagement
|The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson Company
|Branded Content
|Donate your voice
|Machine_
|Campaign for under R500 000
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|Machine_
|Direct Mail
|Xhosa’fying Halloween
|Machine_
|Experiential
|All-Invitational Event
|Levergy
|Data-Driven Technology
|Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|Machine_
|Data-Inspired Insight
|UCL Live Experience
|OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD
|Data-Driven Technology
|Wuhu X Shield
|Machine_
|Social Media
|UCL Live Experience
|Machine_
|Multi-Language
|Xhosa’fying Halloween
|Grey Africa
|Integrated Campaign
|The People vs Savanna Cider
|Grey Africa
|Experiential
|SAVANNA #TWIRRASHADE
|Grey
|Branded Content
|Viceroy - Vul'Umlomo.
|Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTD
|Shared Value
|Hi-Tec FreedomShared
|Forge Advertising
|Customer Acquisition Campaign
|Renault Mirrors
|Promise
|Emerging Technologies
|Castle Lite Lulu
|Promise
|Food & Beverage
|Castle Lite Lulu
|Suzuki SA
|Brand of the year
|Suzuki SA - South Africa's Best Selling Car Brand
|Promise
|Consumer Products & Services
|Castle Lite Lulu
|Lunar Trading (Pty) Ltd trading as Eclipse Communications
|Food & Beverage
|The Bright Side
|Wunderman Thompson
|Travel, Hospitality & Transportation
|A year of Calabash
|Wunderman Thompson
|Branded Content
|Uz'bheke - Check Yourself Campaign
|Wunderman Thompson
|Social Media
|#FinanceFitSA
|Wunderman Thompson
|Video Content
|Uz'bheke - Check Yourself Campaign
|Wunderman Thompson
|Shared Value
|#FinanceFitSA
|Wunderman Thompson
|Branded Content
|It can be only in SA
|Matriarch Marketing
|Food & Beverage
|Miss Soweto
|Wunderman Thompson
|Food & Beverage
|Uz'bheke - Check Yourself Campaign
|Wunderman Thompson
|Social Media
|It can be only in SA
|Wunderman Thompson
|Social Media
|Uz'bheke - Check Yourself Campaign
|Matriarch Marketing
|Food & Beverage
|SA's Biggest Breakfast
|Sauce Advertising
|Campaign for under R500 000
|Stand Together - Slipper Day (Reach for a Dream)
|Sauce Advertising
|Not For Profit
|Do it for more - Mugg & Bean
|Ogilvy
|Campaign for CSR / Social Good
|HOW DSTV USED HALLOWEEN SCARIES TO SHOW REALITY OF WOMEN IN SA
|National Sea Rescue Institute
|Not For Profit
|NSRI Website
|Ogilvy
|Display / Search
|KFC Where there’s a bucket, there’s a family
|Ogilvy
|Integrated Campaign
|KFC Where there’s a bucket, there’s a family
|Ogilvy South Africa
|IAS Agency Credentials
|Ogilvy
|Ogilvy
|Multi-Language
|Cadbury Bridges the Literacy Gap with SA’s First Digitally Crowdsourced Library #inourownwords
|Ogilvy
|Food & Beverage
|KFC Box Meals - Making Fast Food Slow
|Ogilvy
|Branded Content
|Cadbury Bridges the Literacy Gap with SA’s First digitally Crowdsourced Library #inourownwords
|Ogilvy
|Experiential
|Anglo American Metavention Mining Indaba
|Ogilvy
|Branded Content
|Kotex - Turn up the volume on period stigmas
|Ogilvy
|Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports
|Cadbury Bridges the Literacy Gap with SA’s First digitally Crowdsourced Library #inourownwords
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Integrated Campaign
|HOW ANGLO AMERICAN LEVERAGED THEIR ESTABLISHED AND INTEGRATED CONTENT UNIVERSE TO REACH OVER 30 MILLION PEOPLE AND CONTINUE DELIVERING AGAINST OBJECTIVES THROUGH THE ADDED COMPLEXITY OF NARRATING COVID-19 AND THE CALL TO VACCINATION
|Ogilvy
|Consumer Products & Services
|Kotex - Turn up the volume on period stigmas
|Ogilvy
|CRM / Customer Loyalty Campaign
|Colgate CRM Lite
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CRM / Customer Loyalty Campaign
|DStv Rewards - “How The DStv Rewards loyalty program gave a new meaning to loyalty “
|Ogilvy
|Branded Content
|KFC Where there’s a bucket, there’s a family
|Ogilvy South Africa
|DStv Rewards - Restoring the joy that was stripped away
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CRM / Customer Loyalty Campaign
|DStv Rewards, The Gift That Keeps On Giving…
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Data-Inspired Insight
|How DStv Rewards Turned Birthday Woes Into Birthday Wows
|OGILVY
|Integrated Campaign
|CASTLE LITE – SWITCH TO RENEWABLE
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Display / Search
|VOLKSWAGEN POLO VIVO #MswenkoChallenge
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Social Media
|VOLKSWAGEN POLO VIVO #MswenkoChallenge
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Campaign for under R500 000
|VOLKSWAGEN POLO VIVO #MswenkoChallenge
|OGILVY
|Food & Beverage
|CARLING BLACK LABEL – BRIDE ARMOUR
|OGILVY
|Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports
|CARLING BLACK LABEL– CARLING CUP
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Food & Beverage
|ENTRY TITLE: CARLING BLACK LABEL– CARLING CUP
|OGILVY
|Experiential
|CARLING BLACK LABEL– CARLING CUP
|OGILVY
|Video Content
|VOLKSWAGEN T-ROC – THE DRIVE TO DEFY
|OGILVY
|Data-Inspired Insight
|CARLING BLACK LABEL– CARLING CUP
|OGILVY
|Emerging Technologies
|ENTRY TITLE: VOLKSWAGEN POLO – GAME ON
|OGILVY
|Integrated Campaign
|VOLKSWAGEN T-ROC – THE DRIVE TO DEFY
|OGILVY
|Integrated Campaign
|CARLING BLACK LABEL– CLASS OF IT OWN
|OGILVY
|Data-Driven Technology
|CARLING BLACK LABEL– CARLING CUP
|OGILVY
|Campaign for CSR / Social Good
|CARLING BLACK LABEL – BRIDE ARMOUR
|OGILVY
|Data-Inspired Insight
|CARLING BLACK LABEL – BRIDE ARMOUR
|OGILVY
|Integrated Campaign
|CARLING BLACK LABEL – BRIDE ARMOUR
|OGILVY
|Data-Driven Technology
|CARLING BLACK LABEL – BRIDE ARMOUR
|OGILVY
|Shared Value
|CARLING BLACK LABEL – BRIDE ARMOUR
|OGILVY
|Campaign for CSR / Social Good
|CASTLE LITE – SWITCH TO RENEWABLE
|OGILVY
|Food & Beverage
|CASTLE LITE – SWITCH TO RENEWABLE
|OGILVY
|Experiential
|CARLING BLACK LABEL – BRIDE ARMOUR
|Penquin
|Social Media
|Suzuki Auto South Africa - #MoveSmart
|Penquin
|Video Content
|Suzuki Auto South Africa - #MoveSmart
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Data-Inspired Insight
|Suzuki Auto SA - Auto-mation Drives Success
|Penquin
|Young Direct Marketer of the Year
|Nicole Glover
|Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTD
|Consumer Products & Services
|Nestlé Belly Bestie
|Flow Communications
|Campaign for under R500 000
|Sci-Bono Discovery Centre’s 4IR campaign
|Rookdigital
|Food & Beverage
|Sasko Engagement Building campaigns
|Flow Communications
|Travel, Hospitality & Transportation
|Sci-Bono Discovery Centre’s 4IR campaign
|Absa
|Emerging Technologies
|Absa intARview
|Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTD
|Mobile
|Nestlé Belly Bestie
|Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTD
|Integrated Campaign
|Bain’s Sonic Symphony
|Absa
|Branded Content
|Absa Role in Society
|Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTD
|Integrated Campaign
|Hi-Tec FreedomShared
|Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTD
|Campaign for CSR / Social Good
|Hi-Tec FreedomShared
|Octagon
|Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports
|Sunshine Tour #GreatnessBeginsHere
|Game Massmart
|Retail & E-Tail
|Game Black November
|Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTD
|Technology & Communication
|Nestlé Belly Bestie
|Forge Advertising
|Campaign for under R500 000
|Renault Mirrors
|Arc
|CRM / Customer Loyalty Campaign
|Burger King App CRM
|OGILVY
|Automotive
|VOLKSWAGEN T-ROC – THE DRIVE TO DEFY
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Automotive
|VOLKSWAGEN POLO VIVO #MswenkoChallenge
|OGILVY
|Automotive
|VOLKSWAGEN POLO – GAME ON
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Automotive
|Suzuki SA - South Africa's Best Selling Car Brand
|Ogilvy
|Business Products & Services
|Anglo American Metavention Mining Indaba
|Machine_
|Consumer Products & Services
|UCL Live Experience
|Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTD
|Food & Beverage
|Bain’s Sonic Symphony
|Ogilvy
|Consumer Products & Services
|Cadbury grows share by inspiring SA’s generosity to co-create contemporary African literature #inourownwords
|Ogilvy
|Consumer Products & Services
|KFC Box Meals - Making Fast Food Slow
|Publicus
|Consumer Products & Services
|NIVEA Luminous 630 Anti dark mark - Precision marketing
|The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson Company
|Consumer Products & Services
|Donate your voice
|Flow Communications
|Financial Services
|Hollard Do It On Purpose
|Levergy
|Financial Services
|Nedbank YouthX
|Machine_
|Financial Services
|Ngage
|RCS BNP Paribas
|Financial Services
|RCS Loans Cross-sell Direct Mail
|Wunderman Thompson
|Financial Services
|It can be only in SA
|Machine_
|Food & Beverage
|All-Invitational Event
|Machine_
|Food & Beverage
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|OGILVY
|Food & Beverage
|CARLING BLACK LABEL– CLASS OF IT OWN
|Hellosquare
|Health, Wellness & Pharmaceutical
|28 Days till 28 May
|Ogilvy
|Health, Wellness & Pharmaceutical
|Bestmed made better
|Clockwork
|Not For Profit
|Green Door - #RewriteOurProverbs
|Levergy
|Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports
|Nedbank Breaking Barriers
|Sunshine Tour
|Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports
|Sunshine Tour #GreatnessBeginsHere
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Retail & E-Tail
|Woolworths Easter Campaign 2022
|Hoorah Digital SA (PTY) LTD
|Retail & E-Tail
|Hi-Tec FreedomShared
|Arc
|Burger King CRM Emails that Reward YOU
|Ogilvy
|Colgate CRM Lite
|OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD
|Wuhu X Shield
|OGILVY
|Experiential
|ENTRY TITLE: VOLKSWAGEN POLO – GAME ON
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Mobile
|Woolworths Easter Campaign 2022
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Mobile
|HOW SEASON 7 OF ANGLO AMERICAN’S MAKARAPA CITY LEVERAGED THE UNIQUE ATTRIBUTES OF MOBILE PLATFORMS TO INCREASE ENGAGEMENT AND REACH, BUILD TRUST AND POSITION ITSELF AS A RELATABLE, COMMITTED AND TRUSTED MEMBER OF MINING HOST COMMUNITIES
|OGILVY
|Mobile
|CARLING BLACK LABEL– CARLING CUP
|Promise
|Mobile
|Castle Lite Lulu
|Gorilla
|Social Media
|The Huletts Sweet List
|Machine_
|Social Media
|All-Invitational Event
|Machine_
|Social Media
|Flamin’ Hot Duets
|OGILVY
|Social Media
|ENTRY TITLE: VOLKSWAGEN POLO – GAME ON
|Promise
|Social Media
|Castle Lite Lulu
|The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson Company
|Social Media
|Donate your voice
|Wunderman Thompson
|Social Media
|A year of Calabash
|OGILVY
|Video Content
|CARLING BLACK LABEL – BRIDE ARMOUR
|OGILVY
|Video Content
|ENTRY TITLE: VOLKSWAGEN POLO – GAME ON
|Avatar Agency
|Campaign for CSR / Social Good
|Hope Shapes Your World
|Flow Communications
|Campaign for CSR / Social Good
|MPA Day