Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Grapevine CommunicationsSigma ConnectedDigital KungfuAsante SolutionsKantarBusiness and Arts South AfricaNahana Communications GroupEbony+IvoryOliverEast Coast RadioAfriGISDUKETractor OutdoorAdvertising Media ForumAdclick AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Design News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Social Media and Admin Assistant Johannesburg
  • Public Relations Officer with graphic design background Cape Town
  • Lecturer: Visual Communication Design - Illustration and Drawing Stellenbosch
  • Lecturer: Fine Art - Print Media Stellenbosch
  • Graphic Designer/Production Manager Johannesburg
  • Designer/Animator Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer Cape Town
  • Design Director: Strategic Branding Agency Johannesburg
  • Digital Project Manager Cape Town
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Decorex Africa launches Summit in partnership with Asus

    10 Jun 2022
    Decorex Africa has launched an all-new Summit in Cape Town and Johannesburg with Asus as a partner.
    Juliet Kavishe, Chris Reid, Nandi Dlepu, Bielle Bellingham and Mugendi K M’Rithaa
    Juliet Kavishe, Chris Reid, Nandi Dlepu, Bielle Bellingham and Mugendi K M’Rithaa

    Taking place over one day only at each show, the talks and presentations include dial-shifting insights from local leading lights and a not-to-be-missed keynote presentation by an international guest speaker.

    Attendees will earn accredited Continuous Professional Development (CPD) points. But the events are not just for trade professionals – the intellectually curious from all walks of life are invited to benefit from what’s on offer.

    Source:
    Pentawards announces first ever in-person festival

    2 days ago


    On 17 June Cape Town will play host to the Summit when it runs alongside the events and exhibits that comprise the freshly conceived Decorex Cape Town (16-19 June 2022). A ticket to the Summit also unlocks entry to the exhibition.

    The Summit then migrates to Sandton, Johannesburg, where it takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 28 July. Again, it is co-located with the show (28-31 July 2022) and a Summit ticket opens up access to Africa’s leading architecture, interior design and decor event.

    The speaker line-up for both Summits is curated by Decorex Africa’s Bielle Bellingham.

    “[I am] motivated by the potency of art and design as catalysts for change… With a background in art history, publishing, interiors, and experience design, I use patterns to reimagine the future,” she states. Bellingham is a former editor of Elle Decoration SA and is currently the contributing design editor of House and Leisure magazine in addition to her role as curator of Decorex Africa.

    #YouthMonth: Meet Russell Abrahams, the SA creative who caught the eye of H&M
    #YouthMonth: Meet Russell Abrahams, the SA creative who caught the eye of H&M

    By 2 Jun 2022


    RX Africa’s MD Carol Weaving says, “We are tremendously satisfied by this clear alignment between our Summit partner and the nature of the event itself. Both aim to speak into a direct need and to enable and enhance creativity!”

    The summit will focus on Design as a broad discipline across various sectors.

    Meet the speakers


    Professor Mugendi K M’Rithaa is a transdisciplinary industrial designer, educator, and researcher presently working at Machakos University in Kenya. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Design, a Master’s degree in Industrial Design, a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education and Training, and a Doctorate in Universal Design. He has taught in Kenya, Botswana, Canada, India, Norway, South Africa, Sweden and Uganda. He is passionate about expressions of socially conscious design and has a special interest in the pivotal role of design thinking in advancing the developmental agenda on the African continent.

    The architectural partners behind the Wits Art museum, Nina Cohen and Fiona Garson will present jointly. Many of the buildings Cohen and Garson have designed are ground-breaking and have been published in prestigious international magazines such as Domus, Detail, Architecture Digest and so on. Cohen and Garson have received numerous awards, including Visi Designer of the Year 2012, an award of excellence from GIFA, and a National Award of Merit from SAIA.

    Joe Osae-Addo is principal of Constructs, a design and build firm with offices in Accra, Ghana. His firm synergizes architecture, urban planning, landscaping, and building technology into a single unit, combining modern architecture and building techniques into ‘inno-native’ design solutions that shape contemporary African architecture. He worked for architectural firms in Finland, the UK and the US before starting his own practice in Los Angeles, California, where he co-founded the Architecture and Design Museum of Los Angeles. In Ghana, he is chairman of ArchiAfrika, a platform that initiates and facilitates research into African architecture and promotes socio-cultural development.

    Demystifying the different types of digital designers
    Demystifying the different types of digital designers

    By 24 May 2022


    Chris Reid is a trend researcher and strategist based in Cape Town, South Africa. For over a decade he's presented trend insight to clients both locally and overseas, working both with agencies and as an independent consultant. Approaching the world of trends with equal parts curiosity, insight and scepticism, Reid is fascinated by the things that connect us to each other and our world and what these connections mean for brands and individuals.

    Juliet Kavishe is a practising professional interior architect and design educator who has worked on high-end residential homes and commercial and corporate workspaces globally. She is an executive board member and editor-in-chief of the Pan Afrikan Design Institute (PADI) Educational Journal Committee, which is striving to create a Design Journal with a focus on African design and African-focused design education. Kavishe is also one of the directors of the African Institute of the Interior Design Professions (IID) and lectures in Interior Design.

    Registration for the Summit kicks off at 10am and the programme runs from 10.30am until 4.15pm.

    For more information about the speakers, schedule and ticketing, go here.
    NextOptions
    Read more: Asus, design insights, Chris Reid, Joe Osae-Addo, Decorex Africa

    Related

    Source:
    Pentawards announces first ever in-person festival2 days ago
    Source:
    Décor and design insights for a post-pandemic world12 Apr 2022
    Image supplied: The Asus ProArtist Awards are open for South African entries
    Asus ProArtist Awards open for South African entries18 Mar 2022
    How Decorex Africa is being reimagined in 2022
    How Decorex Africa is being reimagined in 20228 Feb 2022
    Decorex Africa to present inaugural Cape Town Design Trail in June
    Decorex Africa to present inaugural Cape Town Design Trail in June20 May 2021
    Prospect of new SA design qualification excites furniture industry
    Prospect of new SA design qualification excites furniture industry26 Oct 2020
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz