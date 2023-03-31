3 SA creatives chosen for Grand Jury at NY Festivals Advertising Awards

New York Festivals Advertising Awards has announced the 2023 Grand Jury.

Three South African creatives have been named part of the Grand Jury:

Coenie Grebe: Creative director at Ogilvy Johannesburg

Collin Mbiriri: Creative director at Ogilvy Cape Town

Mbuso Mabena: Senior digital designer at Leagas Delaney

With more than 280+ advertising innovators on board to date, NYF’s Grand Jury panel represents a diverse range of creative talent who will lend their industry experience and perspective to the jury panel.

This year’s jury panel includes chief creative officers, CEO’s, executive creative directors, art directors, copywriters, strategists, designers, and communications pros from 47 countries around the globe who will thoughtfully review entries and play a pivotal role in selecting the world’s best in advertising.

“We’re thrilled that these world-class industry creatives and leaders are lending their expertise and perspective to the 2023 Grand Jury,” said Scott Rose, president, New York Festivals Advertising Competitions. “Their dedication to creative excellence coupled with their distinctive viewpoints ensure that all entries will be thoughtfully and respectfully reviewed.”

The official deadline to enter the 2023 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is 28 April 2023.