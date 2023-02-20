Industries

Fast Food Advertising Report 2023

20 Feb 2023
Issued by: Ornico
The fast food industry is a highly competitive market, with a large number of well-established chains vying for a share of the consumer's wallet.

In order to stand out from the crowd and gain share of voice, fast food chains must differentiate themselves in a meaningful way. One powerful tool we’ve seen widely used is advertising.

Who amongst your favourite fast food giants had the deeper pocket?

Fast Food Advertising Report 2023

Ornico, one of Africa’s leading media monitoring agencies has compiled a free-to-download report on the fast-food industry. We explore advertising trends, new creative executions, developments and spending patterns in the years 2020 – 2022.

The research looks at new advertisements that made an appearance across television, radio, print, online, outdoor, direct marketing and mobile. It also focuses on advertising spend patterns across radio and television.

The core findings of this report include an overview of over 400,000 new ad executions during the 2020-2022 period with an ad spend value of R3,081,742,384. Download the report today for an in-depth analysis.

You can download the 2023 SA Fast Food Advertising Report by clicking on the link below:
https://bit.ly/3lEDEri

