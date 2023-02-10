Industries

Africa


NYF Health Awards announces 2023 DE+I Board

10 Feb 2023
The New York Festivals (NYF) Health Awards has announced the 2023 NYF Health Awards DE+I Board.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Aleisia Gibson Wright, healthcare managing director at Lippe Taylor will chair the newly formed NYFHealth Award DE+I Board.

“We are thrilled to announce Aleisia Gibson Wright and this panel of esteemed executives who have generously agreed to contribute their time and industry experience to this newly assembled board,” said Lauren Murray, associate executive director, NYF Health Awards. “Their 360-perspective of the healthcare industry and their awareness of social issues guarantee that inclusive advertising and marketing will be celebrated.”

“I am so pleased that programs featuring DE&I are continuing to be recognised as we all work toward achieving health equity,” Gibson Wright said. “Work that has culturally relevant content deserves to be acknowledged and awarded and we are thrilled to judge the entries.”

As Lippe Taylor’s first healthcare managing director, Gibson Wright brings deep experience in high-science, people-focused health communications, advocacy relations and pharma-corporate PR. Her work has garnered numerous accolades and has been honored with nearly 30 industry awards throughout her career in therapeutic categories ranging from weight loss to rare diseases. She is passionate about DE&I and deeply committed to supporting rights for all seeking equitable healthcare.

David Sable and Bianca Guimarães. Source: Supplied.
NYF Advertising Awards opens entries for 2023 competition

2 Feb 2023

Together with Aleisia at the helm, this group of advertising and marketing executives aim to ensure the Health Awards juries are diverse and inclusive and that DE+I entries will be judged fairly and with thoughtful consideration.

The NYF Health Awards DE+I Board:

  •  Chair - Aleisia Gibson Wright, healthcare managing director, Lippe Taylor
  •  Sommer Bazuro, chief medical officer, IPG Health
  •  Rogério Colantuono, executive strategy director, TBWA\Health Collective
  •  Amy Gómez, SVP, diversity strategy, Klick Health
  •  Wallye Holloway, executive director, client engagement, VMLY&R
  •  John Ponsoll, managing director, Havas Voice
  •  Franklin Williams, EVP, director of experience design, Area 23

The 2023 New York Health Awards DE+I Awards will honour work, individuals and organisations that are taking meaningful steps to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive society. The DE+I Awards celebrate work that supports, protects, represents and uplifts historically underrepresented groups. Using the 4R Framework created by P&G, Reach Representation, Relevance, and Resonance, the judging criteria is centered around work that authentically catalyses action for real and sustained impact.

The final deadline to enter the NYF Health Awards is 3 March 2023.

