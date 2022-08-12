Sportscene TVC features Doowaps eccentric style

South African sports fashion retailer, Sportscene, in collaboration with the creative boutique agency, Flight Mode Studio, has produced a fashion and performance-focused TV Commercial (TVC) with rising Amapiano star and trailblazer, Doowap.

Image supplied. Sportscene's new TVC features rising Amapiano star and trailblazer, Doowap in iconic international locations such as Paris

“For us, this collaboration with Sportscene and Nike is a natural one with a brand that has seen and supported Doowap’s vision,” says Carissa Cupido, Flight Mode Studio co-founder.

Cupido adds that they hope this TVC will inspire many more young girls to pursue their passion and dreams.

“The world has taken notice and we hope the groundwork that we are putting in makes it easier for those young girls coming after Doowap," says Cupidodo.

A unique juxtaposition

The brand has also gone international, shooting the TVC in Paris, London and New York. The core of the TVC is a unique juxtaposition of streetwear and classic French architecture.

The campaign explores the ethereal French undertone of the TVC setting but brings with it a distinctly South African Amapiano flavour with a storyline that sets to inspire many more South Africans back home to realise their greatness.

"We needed to take advantage of the rich cultural architectural landscape France had to offer and use this as the backdrop to compliment Doowaps eccentric original style in collaboration with SportScene – a brand that gives life to iconic street-inspired brands,” says Flight Mode Studio's ECD Neo Gilder.

“With our unique Amapiano sound, South Africa has taken to the centre stage. And this is a visual celebration of that,” adds Gilder.

Streetwear culture

Sportscene, synonymous with being on the pulse of the streetwear culture in South Africa, sees a seat being pulled up at the global table for South African artists, says it’s undeniable that the streetwear culture these artists carry is influencing the mainstream conversation.

“Music and fashion are intrinsically linked to culture. Artists set trends with their fashion choices and sense of style. It is through fashion that they are able to make a statement and express their individuality,” says the brand.

“We’re witnessing another wave of artists, from Africa; as tastemakers, pioneers and leaders of music, dance and art. Set within the picturesque setting of Paris is what makes our proposition an exciting one. We are disrupting the status quo and shaking things up on the global stage,” says the brand.

Tastemaker in her own right

Doowap (real name Khetsiwe Morgan) is a Swazi-born South African club and radio DJ. She hosted her own TV show on SABC called Tastemakers and a radio show on YFM 99.2 which was the country's introduction to electronic bass music on commercial radio.

Famed for her brightly coloured braids and outfits, reminiscent of the 90s and, at times, featuring traditional beads or beaded garments, Doowap is a tastemaker in her own right.

Her style is heavily influenced by the 1990s and Boom Shaka, Salt n Pepa and TLC aesthetic.

Doowap has recently released her much-anticipated debut album Izinja Zeb’suku and has since embarked on a global tour. She DJ-ed in major cities across the globe, including Ibiza, London, Paris and New York.

"I am a very visual person and fashion is a huge part of my identity. I imagine my style to exist in the metaverse, it's futuristic, it's untouchable, and it’s always changing and always moving forward," says Doowap.

The new TVC is due out soon.