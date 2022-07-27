Industries

    Black Agencies Network Association to officially launch

    27 Jul 2022
    The Black Agencies Network Association (BANA), a newly formed association comprising 100% black-owned agencies spread across South Africa, will officially launch on 4 August 2022 with a black-tie gala event.
    Source: © Pavel Losevsky The Black Agencies Network Association (BANA) is a newly formed association comprising 100% black-owned agencies spread across South Africa
    Source: © Pavel Losevsky 123rf The Black Agencies Network Association (BANA) is a newly formed association comprising 100% black-owned agencies spread across South Africa

    BANA is set to become the collaborative voice for the marginalised, and a new driver and thought leader in accelerating the transformation of the industry through the facilitation of increased black-owned agency participation.

    Mission and vision

    The Association's mission Is to accelerate transformation, and increase trade and job creation within the marketing, advertising, communications and digital industry.

    Its vision is to establish an enabling and sustainable business environment for black communication professionals by advocating for various changes to empower black enterprise development.

    “Advertising is a mirror of our society, and the industry needs to reflect the communities we operate in. Currently, the industry does not reflect this, hence we give birth to our organisation,” says Groovin Nchabeleng, co-founder and executive chairman of Blueprint Group and chairperson of BANA.

    With combined expertise of over 100 years, the organisations that have joined BANA manage hundreds of millions of rands in communication spend annually, and influence over 50 million South Africans daily on various issues including social cohesion.

    Leverage MAC spend

    "A key objective of BANA is to help clients leverage their Marketing, Advertising and Communications SA (MAC SA) Charter spend to support our national transformation agenda, by utilising the top resources available via this trusted forum of black-owned agencies," says Bongani Gosa, founder and CEO of BWD Advertising and vice-chairperson of BANA.

    Key topics that will be addressed at the launch event, include how the country’s top communicators who form part of BANA can play a key role in helping promote the renewal agenda in the country.

    Honouring Industry stalwarts

    The event will also serve as a platform to honour and celebrate the stalwarts who contributed to transforming the industry pre-1994, including Dennis Mashabela, Beatrice Kubheka, Peter Vundla, Letepe Maisela, Dimape Serenyane, Jannie Ngwale and Nkwenkwe Nkomo.

    The founding members of BANA include Nchabeleng and Gosa as well as Palesa Gcaba, owner of Altitude Communications and Events, Lufuno Makungo, founder of Ngano Media, Malebo Lesejane, founder and managing partner of Ethno Lab, William Seyama, founder of eNitiate Integrated Solutions, and Boitumelo Mohube, founder of Mohube Media.

