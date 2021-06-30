Advertising Interview South Africa

#Newsmaker: Nkgabiseng Motau, CCO at Think Creative Africa

30 Jun 2021
By: Emily Stander
Nkgabiseng Motau, CCO and founding partner at Think Creative Africa, was once again selected to be part of the jury for Cannes Lions 2021.
Nkgabiseng Motau, CCO and founding partner at Think Creative Africa

A giant in the industry, she holds creativity from the South African perspective close to her heart. Motau has been a recurring judge for Loeries, Pendorings, Creative Circle and Cannes Young Lions. She was a Jury Member for the 2020 D&AD Awards and is a member of the ABInbev Braintrust.

Here, we find out more about her day-to-day work and what her life looks like behind the scenes...

Bizcommunity What does your role as CCO entail and what does your day at work look like?


At Think Creative Africa, it often means finding insightful ideas and fighting for them. No day is like the next, and that is what is special about my work. Some days are spent before a screen in back-to-back meetings with the creative team or presenting ideas to clients. Other days are spent on set or in the studio overseeing productions.

Bizcommunity What was your career path? Tell us about how you ended up in advertising.


I attended an art school in Pretoria called Pro Arte which heightened my desire to work in the arts. I wanted a way to participate in the commercial world, but to also express my creativity. I then applied to Vega having heard about it from a friend. Vega really opened doors for me through their programme that placed students in agencies for an internship. The rest is pretty much history, all I needed was one foot in the agency door and the ad bug bit me.

Bizcommunity What do you love most about your work?


I love the ability to see an idea come to life and impact millions of people in our country.

Bizcommunity You were appointed to be a judge on the Cannes Lions Print & Publishing jury, could you tell us about that experience?


The experience was invaluable, a school of sorts. I learned what makes really great work while lending my voice and insight to make sure the best work wins.

Bizcommunity In your opinion, what does South Africa bring to the table in the creative industry?


The diverse nature of our country brings a unique perspective and cultural sensitivity. We are able to tap into so many versions of reality, drawing on our history and our presence to create work that is really universal.

#CannesLions2021: "SA brings a unique cultural sensitivity" - Nkgabiseng Motau

Cannes Lions and its official representative in South Africa, Ster-Kinekor recently announced this year's jury. With only one month to go until two years' worth of Lion-winning work is awarded, we touched base with some of the local jury members for a preview of what to expect. First up, Nkgabiseng Motau...

By Jessica Tennant 24 May 2021


Bizcommunity Tell us a bit about some of your most successful campaigns and why they were successful.


Think Creative Africa has achieved so much in a short time. One of my favourite pieces of work is a campaign called Nothing To Hide for a brand called Yalu. The campaign allowed us to take a challenger brand to the battlefield with the Goliath of the financial services industry. The campaign earned over 100% increase in sales, which is an incredible achievement.

Bizcommunity What is the future looking like for you in your career?


I hope to build impactful businesses that will change what it means to be a young Black businesswoman in South Africa.

Bizcommunity What other skills and interests do you have besides your work?


I have a podcast called Why Is That in which I explore various topics with field experts.

Bizcommunity What advice would you give to young people looking to break through in the advertising and creative industries?


Be relentless. It can be a difficult industry to get into, but it’s in desperate need of young, free thinkers. If you have the talent and tenacity, there is a place for you.

Catch Nkabiseng and selected Cannes Lions judges speaking at the forthcoming Cannes Lions Trend Talks 22 July, 2021.


For more:
Emily Stander's articles

About Emily Stander

Marketing and Media Editorial Assistant at Bizcommunity | My first loves are video games, writing and music | Get in contact: emily@bizcommunity.com
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

advertising, Cannes Lions, Nkgabiseng Motau, #Newsmaker, Think Creative Africa

