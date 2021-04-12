Rapt Creative wins Molson Coors, opens offices in the UK and Ukraine

On the back of substantial new business won in Europe at the end of 2020, Rapt Creative has opened satellite offices in London and Kiev.

Rapt was appointed by the Export and Licence division of Molson Coors Beverage Company (MCB) as the experiential, activation and concept creative agency for Miller Genuine Draft, Coors Lager and Staropromen in Europe, Africa and parts of Asia.The agency's presence in Europe will be overseen by the agency’s head of strategy and consumer insight, Genevieve van Vuuren, based in London.“We are really pleased with the MCB win, as it gives us a toe in the door for future work in Europe and Asia,” said Rapt MD Garreth van Vuuren.“The agency was founded on the philosophy of being the ‘anti-agency agency’ and flipped the way client-agency relationships history work … a philosophy rooted in wanting to do cool shit with cool people.“I’m confident South Africa has among best creative talent in the world and, with our unique business model, we hope to give the world a taste of Mzansi in their day-to-day purchasing decisions,” he said.The Molson Coors Beverage Company, commonly known as Molson Coors, is a multinational drink and brewing company headquartered in Chicago in the United States. Molson Coors was formed in 2005 through the merger of Molson of Canada and Coors of the United States. It has over 100 brands in its stable.Rapt is a strategic, innovative and executional through-the-line agency specialising in concept development, digital, point-of-sale, PR, live event production and activation. Within 18 months of launching, the agency has more than tripled its business in that time and added 28 people to its team. Its current client base is deeply rooted in alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands with Heineken, Strongbow, Sol, Fox Cider, Coca-Cola, Jameson, Ballantine’s and Windhoek among them.