Robinson and Stinson join The One Club Board of Directors

Danny Robinson, CCO at The Martin Agency and Max Stinson, creative director at Wieden+Kennedy have been named to the Board of Directors at The One Club for Creativity.

Danny Robinson

Max Stinson

The pair of creative leaders were elected by a vote of The One Club membership and will begin their two-year terms effective the club’s 22 March board meeting.Board member responsibilities include providing input and feedback on the club’s many professional development, education, inclusion & diversity and gender equality programmes, connecting the club with advertising and design schools, and nominating top creatives to serve on juries for The One Show and ADC Annual Awards, both of which are currently open for entries.“Throughout my career, I’ve done my best to find ways to join The One Club on its journey to make our industry the archetype for modern business,” said Robinson, whose work includes award-winning campaigns for Sprint, Major League Baseball, Snapple, Heineken, Pontiac and others. “I can’t wait to slide my seat up to the table now. It’s a genuine privilege to have this opportunity to team up with such an incredible group of talented people whom I’ve long admired and respected.”"I was fresh out of school when I was first introduced to The One Show,” said Stinson, whose creative influence has touched some of advertising’s most iconic brands including Nike, Dodge, Chrysler, Old Spice and Powerade. “All I wanted back then was to create something that would be respected on that level. I am sincerely honored to be joining such a pillar of the ad community.”Robinson and Stinson join a select group of global creative leaders who serve on the club’s National and International Boards. Past Board members include industry legends such as Bob Barrie, Lee Clow, Lee Garfinkel, Jeff Goodby, Sir John Hegarty, Ed McCabe, Dan Wieden and others.“One reason why The One Club is so prestigious is because of its exceptional Board of Directors, an impressive group of the most prominent creative professionals in our field,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club. “We’re thrilled to have Danny and Max on the board and look forward to their input on ways to expand our mission to support and celebrate the success of the global creative community.”Unlike for-profit awards shows such as Cannes and others, The One Club is a non-profit organization that puts revenue generated from awards entries back into the industry in the form of programs under its four pillars: Education, Inclusion & Diversity, Gender Equality and Professional Development.