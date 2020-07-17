Add trust to your ad

Trust in a product or service is a major motivating factor for choosing one brand over another. Before buying offline, consumers look online for other consumers' reviews , because these are seen as unbiased and trustworthy - unlike an advert, where the goal is to place the product or service in the best light possible.

What these figures show is that excluding good reviews in your advertising is a missed opportunity to build trust with your target market

At Vicinity Media , our ability to deliver precisely targeted mobile ads, personalised to the user with accurate distance messaging from their local outlet, is unmatched.



At Location Bank, the focus is on the art of centralised digital location and reputation management for businesses across many platforms (Google My Business, Facebook, TripAdvisor, Zomato, Waze, etc). Leveraging this digital presence is taken to the next level with ADtrust.

ADtrust is a world-first mobile-advertising tool that puts the power in the consumer’s hands.

3 pillars for ADtrust’s success

These stats from a recent study paint a clear picture...has joined forces withso you can channel the power of positive customer reviews. Our exclusive offering, named, combines our best-of-breed location-based digital advertising with Location Bank’s dynamic, real-time customer reviews at store level in aThe success of thisboils down to theof the twobehind it:relies on these strengths to give your customer everything they need to make a purchasing decision: location-relevant offers, social proof to boost trust in your brand, and real-time directions for where to go and buy the product or service.Vicinity Media’s premium network of media publishers gives you unparalleled access to online users. Users opt-in to allow us to pinpoint their location and deliver meticulously targeted ads. Your fantastic offer always reaches the right audience at the right time.Vicinity Media tells the user, in real-time, how far they are from your store. Proximity incentivises in-store visits. This customisable distance messaging lives in your ad, clicking through to a landing page, where clickable buttons (like ‘Drive’ or ‘Call Now’) encourage even more user engagement.Location Bank’s experts curate relevant, recent customer reviews at store level, to include in your ad. This saves users time they would’ve spent vetting you online by reading user comments. In-ad reviews provide valuable, trusted social proof of your brand’s promise.