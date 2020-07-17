Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

#BizUnity

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

#ACACaresCovid19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Add trust to your ad

17 Jul 2020
Issued by: Vicinity Media
Trust in a product or service is a major motivating factor for choosing one brand over another. Before buying offline, consumers look online for other consumers' reviews, because these are seen as unbiased and trustworthy - unlike an advert, where the goal is to place the product or service in the best light possible.
These stats from a recent study paint a clear picture...
  • 88% of people trust online reviews (even though these come from strangers, some even anonymous!) as much as in-person recommendations from friends and family.
  • 91% of people are likely to use a brand’s product or service after reading a good review.
  • 82% of people are likely to avoid a brand’s product or service after reading a bad review.
What these figures show is that excluding good reviews in your advertising is a missed opportunity to build trust with your target market

Vicinity Media has joined forces with Location Bank so you can channel the power of positive customer reviews. Our exclusive offering, named ADtrust, combines our best-of-breed location-based digital advertising with Location Bank’s dynamic, real-time customer reviews at store level in a world-first innovation.

You’re in expert hands with ADtrust

The success of this world-first solution boils down to the combined strengths of the two pioneering companies behind it:
  • At Vicinity Media, our ability to deliver precisely targeted mobile ads, personalised to the user with accurate distance messaging from their local outlet, is unmatched.
  • At Location Bank, the focus is on the art of centralised digital location and reputation management for businesses across many platforms (Google My Business, Facebook, TripAdvisor, Zomato, Waze, etc). Leveraging this digital presence is taken to the next level with ADtrust.
ADtrust relies on these strengths to give your customer everything they need to make a purchasing decision: location-relevant offers, social proof to boost trust in your brand, and real-time directions for where to go and buy the product or service.

ADtrust is a world-first mobile-advertising tool that puts the power in the consumer’s hands.


3 pillars for ADtrust’s success

REACH relevant local customers

Vicinity Media’s premium network of media publishers gives you unparalleled access to online users. Users opt-in to allow us to pinpoint their location and deliver meticulously targeted ads. Your fantastic offer always reaches the right audience at the right time.

MOTIVATE customer interaction

Vicinity Media tells the user, in real-time, how far they are from your store. Proximity incentivises in-store visits. This customisable distance messaging lives in your ad, clicking through to a landing page, where clickable buttons (like ‘Drive’ or ‘Call Now’) encourage even more user engagement.

SECURE customer confidence

Location Bank’s experts curate relevant, recent customer reviews at store level, to include in your ad. This saves users time they would’ve spent vetting you online by reading user comments. In-ad reviews provide valuable, trusted social proof of your brand’s promise.



Vicinity Media's press office

Vicinity MediaVicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Vicinity Media, Location Bank

Related

Vicinity MediaGrand Prix award-winning case study5 Jun 2020
Location BankLocation Bank releases industry leading insights and ROI dashboard21 May 2020
Vicinity MediaTake advantage of lockdown relaxation with True Location targeting30 Apr 2020
Vicinity MediaDigital marketing during a pandemic26 Mar 2020
Vicinity MediaGet to know your audience with real 1st party location data25 Mar 2020
Vicinity MediaVicinity Media 2019 - The year in location7 Feb 2020
Location BankWhat Google's year in search tells us about South African search behaviour31 Jan 2020
Heineken South AfricaThe power of integration3 Dec 2019

News


Show more

Let's do Biz