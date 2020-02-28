SA's #FreshAt50 agency of the future E+I celebrates its 50th anniversary

The 1960s were advertising's coming of age era or perhaps best known for its 'creative revolution'. It was during this time that Paul Middleton Snr launched his agency, followed by a name change in 1989 when Paul David Middleton bought the business and named it Ebony+Ivory, or E+I in corridor talk.

E+I has continued to scale and grow with the times for 50 years, 18,250 days and 438,000 hours. The focus of the agency grew to include its strength in media strategy, planning and buying while it continued to be a creative gem in the South African industry.At the event, Paul Middleton recalled a discussion about the need to be forward-looking. He referred to the Lindy effect, which means things that last long are more likely to last longer. The agency has achieved that and more. “It’s our 50th year in business but more so, tonight, it is our pleasure to formally welcome Lwazi Capital, our equity partners on board.”Addressing guests, Nombini Mehlomakulu, MD of Lwazi Capital, thanked the agency for the warm welcome that she and her team have received to date.The event was also a catalyst for the future-minded full-service agency to reinforce its fresh, new E+I branding. Middleton explained: “We have been busy for half a century. During that time the speed at which culture has changed has been exponential. In an era of 4IR and AI, it is ever important to stay ahead of trends and identify opportunities for our clients.”“We would not have achieved this success without the commitment from our ‘family’, some who have been with us for nearly 40 years as part of the exciting journey the team has travelled. In 2020, we expect and anticipate that trends will continue shaking up the industry and we are ready. We call it 'Future 5.0' and we are equipped with the knowledge and enthusiasm that it takes to navigate the ever-evolving industry.”“We are stronger at 50, more agile and better prepared than ever. We have made an impact and will continue to make an impact closely with our clients, staff and partners,” he concluded.