Marketers, #DoMore celebrating and collaborating on Biz

It's the third quarter of 2023 already, the time of year when the advertising, marketing and media communities of South Africa, Africa and the Middle East dust off their sequins to shine in the forthcoming season of creative and marketing industry awards and events.

From the pre-event promos to the podiums, it’s our absolute honour to be partnering with the industry’s finest, when all eyes will be on the prizes, breaking news, editorial coverage and analysis, from the front row of proud stakeholder events to diarise:

Creative Circle's Full Circle 2023: 25 July 2023, Vodacom World, Gauteng

Standby for exclusive coverage from the event you ‘Cannes not’ afford to miss. The Creative Circle’s annual insights presentations and discussions from headline Cannes trend spotters, SA Cannes Lions 2023 judges and Creative Circle peeps, with all proceeds going back into the industry towards bursaries and Blackboard. Bookings at Webtickets

Looking forward to inspiring the industry yet again and imparting insights and trends that make South African creativity roar...” - Roanna Williams, CCO Net#workBBDO and Creative Circle chair

IAB Bookmarks Awards: 26-27 July 2023, Vodacom Dome, Midrand

Bringing you all the winners, coverage and post-event round up from the 15th Annual IAB Bookmarks Awards, under this year’s theme 'Moving the Industry Forward', honouring the best in digital media and marketing innovation from among these esteemed contenders >> IAB SA Bookmark Awards 2023 finalists, to be hosted by the hilarious Glen Biderman-Pam of award-winning 'My Kreepy Teacher' and 'The Sixty60 Swindler' campaigns.

Also not to be missed, the pre-event Finalists’ Showcase, providing an opportunity for you to engage with the 2023 Bookmarks’ finalist case studies in an intimate auditorium setting.

Book now for Bookmarks Awards, Vodacom Dome, Vodaworld, Midrand, Thursday, 27 July 2023 from 6pm and Bookmarks Showcase, The Tryst, Johannesburg, Wednesday, 26 July 2023 from 8:30am.

A Bookmark award represents the epitome of marketing creativity...specifically in South Africa, where human-centricity is highly regarded, the use of and collaboration with these tools by our industry peers are a testament to their creative ingenuity.” - Razia Pillay, CEO at IAB South Africa.

View all IAB Bookmarks news.

Nedbank IMC Conference and incorporating the Effies: 15 September 2023

Another annual highlight where SA marketers get to rub shoulders, now in its 5th year year, under the theme 'Marketing Up Close and Personal' and we’ll be doing just that. Watch out for exclusive insights and interviews from speakers and stakeholders from now until the Nedbank IMC Conference and SA Effie Awards events, offering local, global and pan-African perspectives from an esteemed line up of 20+ local and international marketing thought leaders.

View all Nedbank IMC news

Book now for in-person or online attendance, come for the conference and stay for cocktails and the Effie Awards, Friday 15 September at Urban Brew Studios, Republic Road, President Ridge, Johannesburg.

The Loerie Creative Week 2023: 4-6 October 2023

A good reason to start planning your outfits is the Loeries 45th year celebrations, under the mantle of 'Blood, Sweat and Tears', awarding the hard won accolades for hard work achieved in the Africa EMEA brand communications sector.

In partnership with the City of Cape Town for the 3rd year, Loeries Creative Week will once again bring industry peers together for a week of Masterclasses, DSTV seminars, judging and Mayor’s Bunch, culminating in the iconic awards ceremonies!

View all Loeries News.

ESG Africa Conference: 4-5 October 2023, Sandton Convention Centre

Honoured to be partnering with this highly anticipated second ESG Africa Conference, from 4-5 October 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre, exploring how ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles can be used to drive more sustainable growth and development throughout the African continent.

A curated lineup of speakers, panel discussions and networking opportunities, will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, investors and anyone passionate about Africa's future and the role leaders can play by integrating ESG considerations into business strategies and organisations. In association with key bodies such as the SVAI, the NBI, BUSA, the Good Governance Academy, SAPVIA, Good Governance Africa, and Sustainability Africa.

Register here

View all ESG Africa Conference news.

The exposure, the excitement, the excellence

Bizcommunity platforms are proud to be a media partner of choice for event promotions and news, exclusive editorial, coverage and winners announcements, all wrapped up in Special Edition branded post-event newsletters sent out to our full database across 18 sectors. To enquire about sponsorship which allows your brand organisation to be associated all the exposure, excitement and excellence of any of these iconic industry events, contact moc.ytinummoczib@selas.