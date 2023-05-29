Industries

#Cannes2023: Creative Circle Full Circle 2023 - An inspiring showcase of top trends

29 May 2023
The Creative Circle's Full Circle 2023 event is back! Taking place on 25 July, 2023, at 3pm, at Vodacom World, Gauteng, you "Cannes" not miss it.
Image supplied. The Creative Circle’s Full Circle 2023 event takes place on 25 July, 2023, at 3pm, at Vodacom World, Gauteng
Image supplied. The Creative Circle’s Full Circle 2023 event takes place on 25 July, 2023, at 3pm, at Vodacom World, Gauteng

The Creative Circle Full Circle provides an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights, and award-winning work from the Cannes Lion Festival of Creativity 2023.

Since its inception in 2018, the Creative Circle's Full Circle event has grown from strength to strength, culminating in last year’s best-attended and most inspiring event so far. This year purports to be even better.

The Creative Circle’s key purpose is “to inspire the transformation of product, people and perception through the power of creativity” and the Full Circle event 2023 once again brings the industry and marketers together to discuss creativity and its role as a powerful and effective business resource.

“We are looking forward to inspiring the industry yet again and imparting insights and trends that make South African creativity roar,” says Roanna Williams, chief creative officer, Net#workBBDO and Creative Circle chairperson.

Source © Campaign Live There are eight local creatives on the Cannes juries this year
11 South Africans to sit on Cannes Lions juries

4 Apr 2023

Speakers

The event will include a thought-provoking and experienced lineup of speakers, including some of the South African Cannes Lions judges from this year.

The line-up includes:

  • Ann Nurock, trend spotter
  • Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer FCB and 2023 Radio & Audio Cannes Lion president
  • Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer Ogilvy SA and Film Lion judge
  • Thabang Lehobye, head of design FCB and Design Lion judge

Panel experts and judges

It will conclude with an invariably lively panel discussion with industry experts and judges.

This year’s panel includes:

  • Khensi Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank
  • Andisa Ntsubane, managing executive: Brand, marketing and communications, Vodacom
  • Roanna Williams, chief creative officer, Net#workBBDO and Creative Circle chairperson
  • Loyiso Twala, chief creative officer McCann

Source © Black Agencies Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer of FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer, has been named the Cannes Lions 2023 jury president for the Radio & Audio Lions jury.
Cannes Lions 2023: SA's Tseliso Rangaka named as a Cannes Lions jury president

12 Jan 2023

“I’m excited about judging at not only the 70th, but the most well-represented Cannes Lions awards show ever,” says Twala.

"And in the age of AI, gaming and Tik-Tok challenges the opportunity to celebrate creativity thriving in print is such a privilege to share.”, he adds.

After the event there will be opportunity for networking and discussion in a convivial environment over snacks and drinks.

Tickets are available through Webtickets. All proceeds going back into the industry towards bursaries and Blackboard.

For more:

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz