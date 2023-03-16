Ogilvy South Africa wins Agency Of The Year!

Ogilvy claimed the top position at the annual Creative Circle Awards last week. The awards are judged by a wide range of leading local industry professionals, who review work produced across the entire year and across a multitude of disciplines.

Ogilvy clocked up wins in multiple categories including Design, Film, Digital and the prestigious Integrated category, underlining its impressive performance across the year and the quality of work it’s been producing for its clients during this period.

Pete Case, Ogilvy creative chairperson and CEO comments, “We are immensely proud to win these honours at the Creative Circle Best of 2022. What a wonderful result for our teams who’ve been pervasively crafting a multitude of impactful campaigns and platforms for our clients. I’m exceptionally grateful to see this work continue to be recognised not only in the international awards for effectiveness and creativity, but also by our local industry peers. Thank you to the judges for this recognition and congratulations to our clients who have partnered us on the work, and who believe in the true power of creativity.”

Since its inception 30 years ago, the Creative Circle aims to use the power of creativity to inspire the transformation of product, people and perception, whilst maintaining and encouraging high levels of creative excellence. A non-profit organisation, dedicated to the growth of the South African advertising industry, whose judging panel gather annually to reward the standout creative work of each year.

Two of the biggest winners for Ogilvy included ‘Game On’ for Volkswagen and ‘Anything For The Taste’ for KFC, both receiving the highest accolades in judging and in multiple categories.

Bridget Harpur, head of marketing for Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles comments, “We are incredibly excited to win at the Creative Circle Awards – a show judged by the local advertising industry, celebrating the best of South African creativity. This campaign and its accolades are a testament to the strong partnership VW and Ogilvy continue to enjoy.”

Grant Macpherson, chief marketing officer, KFC Africa adds, “This achievement is testament to the power of partnership and how challenging, provoking, and pushing each other on the creative journey can result in truly impactful work that drives brand love, and sales growth simultaneously.”