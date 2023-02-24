WPP 2022 results show postive outlook for the industry

WPP has released its full year and Q4 financial results showing a positive outlook for the industry driven by complexity, new opportunities and client demand, with the ad group forecasting between 3% and 5% growth in 2023.

Campaign UK reports that with profit up 22%, the ad group will also pay out £424m in annual bonuses.

In a release on its site, WPP’s CEO, Mark Read, says: “WPP delivered strong growth in 2022, despite the macro challenges, reflecting the priority placed by our clients on investing in communications, customer experience, commerce, data and technology.”

Commenting on 2023, Read states: “We enter 2023 in a strong financial position with good momentum from new business and the many opportunities ahead of us.

He adds: “While there will no doubt be challenges, the continued need for major companies to build brands, sell products, reinvent and transform their business, understand their data, invest in technology and exploit the potential of AI remains, as does their need for modern partners who can help them navigate this new world.”

Competitiveness and transformation

The release states that the business has made significant progress in transforming and simplifying our business to deliver margin improvement.

“The competitiveness of our offer drove net new business of $5.9bn in 2022, including new assignments with Audible, SC Johnson, and Verizon among many others and the quality of our work was recognised at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity where WPP was named Creative Company of the Year,” says Read.

“Our transformation is now delivering measurable results,” he adds.

“Over the past three years, WPP has grown like-for-like net sales at a compound average rate of 3.2%, including 3.3% in North America, while improving our headline operating profit margin by 40 basis points.

“Our adjusted net debt has declined from over £4 billion at the end of 2018 to £2.5bn, while over £3.4bn has been returned to shareholders via share buybacks and dividends,” he says.

