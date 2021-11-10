Industries

    Where your backstory is a front page story

    10 Nov 2021
    Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
    We've seen your agency, your client brands, your production companies, on the awards tables, but we're curious to know more...
    Where your backstory is a front page story

    This awards season we’ve been proud to publish the finalists and winners of some major industry awards – the Effies, Loeries, Pendoring, FM AdFocus, Bookmarks, Most, the Apex Awards and Creative Circle Rankings to name just some…

    Our business-to-business audiences are hungry for your story

    Now we’re reminding you that you can bring the backstories behind your accolades to the front page on Biz. Whether you were nominated, a finalist, a craft, gold, silver or bronze winner, the sweat off your brow was likely life changing and our business-to-business audiences are hungry for more...

    What challenges, inspirations, heroes and hard work did it take to be nominated, to get your name on the board, to collaborate, to win?

    What challenges, inspirations, heroes and hard work did it take to get your name on the board?


    Publishing your ad backstories on Bizcommunity’s front pages can empower and inspire others, while giving more mileage and exposure for your company, client brands and stakeholders, plus you get all the data stats on your releases to add to case studies and client reports. 

    “Plus you get all the data stats on your releases to add to case studies and client reports”


    Stories published on Bizcommunity are great for SEO and getting picked up by the media, all contributing to your company’s reputation. 

    Don’t leave your name languishing on the winners table


    Don’t leave your name languishing on the winners table, leverage it!

    Get in touch to find out how to share the backstories behind your 2021 successes with our audiences. And with great discounts on rate card prices till end of year, there’s never been a better time to be seen to be Big on Biz.

    Bizcommunity.com
    Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media.

