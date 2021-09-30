Showmax wins 7 Supersonic New Generation Awards and online strategy of the year

Streaming platform Showmax, part of MultiChoice's Connected Video division, scooped seven awards at the Supersonic New Generation Awards 2021, including the coveted Online Strategy of the Year Award.
Now in their ninth year, the New Gen Awards recognises and celebrates the use of ground-breaking ideas and new technologies to drive online campaigns in South Africa’s advertising, marketing and communications space.
Having spent several years building an in-house creative studio, PR and content marketing function, Showmax has steadily carved out a reputation for executing memorable and effective digital campaigns.
Showmax won awards in the following categories: Blogging Excellence
Bronze – Showmax Stories
– Corporate
Gold – Jonga List
– Corporate Excellence in Content Marketing
Silver – Tali's Baby Diary – Corporate
Gold – DAM – Corporate Best Online PR Campaign
Gold – Tali's Baby Diary – Corporate Most Viral Campaign
Bronze – DAM – Corporate The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award
Gold – Showmax