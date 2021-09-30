Industries

    Showmax wins 7 Supersonic New Generation Awards and online strategy of the year

    30 Sep 2021
    Issued by: Showmax
    Streaming platform Showmax, part of MultiChoice's Connected Video division, scooped seven awards at the Supersonic New Generation Awards 2021, including the coveted Online Strategy of the Year Award.
    Showmax wins 7 Supersonic New Generation Awards and online strategy of the year

    Now in their ninth year, the New Gen Awards recognises and celebrates the use of ground-breaking ideas and new technologies to drive online campaigns in South Africa’s advertising, marketing and communications space.

    Having spent several years building an in-house creative studio, PR and content marketing function, Showmax has steadily carved out a reputation for executing memorable and effective digital campaigns.

    Showmax won awards in the following categories:

    Blogging Excellence

    Bronze – Showmax Stories – Corporate
    Gold – Jonga List – Corporate

    Excellence in Content Marketing

    Silver – Tali's Baby Diary – Corporate
    Gold – DAM – Corporate

    Best Online PR Campaign

    Gold – Tali's Baby Diary – Corporate

    Most Viral Campaign

    Bronze – DAM – Corporate

    The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award

    Gold – Showmax

    Showmax
    Showmax is internet TV that lets you stream or download the best series, movies, kids' shows and documentaries. Watch Showmax now on your phone, tablet, laptop or TV.

