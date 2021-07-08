IDIDTHAT Best in Craft for June 2021 named

Talya Galasko from Sketchbook Studios and Kyle Lewis from Egg Films were named IDIDTHAT.co's Best in Craft for June 2021. The guest judges for june were ECD of Joe Public United, Megan Perks and owner, composer and engineer of Howard Audio, Adam Howard

Every month IDIDTHAT.co teams up with ad industry leaders to award the finest in South African film and production craft across these different categories: Direction, Editing, Cinematography, Animation and SFX, Online, Original Sound, Sound Design and Final Mix. It’s just another way that we make it ridiculously easy to stay up-to-date with who’s doing the best work in the country.Best in Craft (Direction) was awarded to Talya Galasko from Sketchbook Studios for Hope Guardians ‘Voicenote’.‘I think, getting such an intimate performance that conjures up so much emotion, utilising very little other than the performance to tell the story makes the direction craft on this piece a winner for me. The direction is so subtle yet takes the viewer on a journey of anxiety that feels so real and experiential. I particularly love the way the director creates tension in the film, through performance, intimate camera language, sound, silence and pace. Subtle performance notes like breath, movement and playing with the real and the imagined world heighten the sense of what mental health illnesses feel like. The story is simple and doesn’t try too hard to spoon-feed the audience, the director allows the viewer’s natural intuition to fill in the gaps around mental health. Mostly I love the way the direction of this piece makes you feel like you are not alone.’ says Megan Perks, ECD at Joe Public United.Best in Craft (Direction) was awarded to Kyle Lewis from Egg Films for Toya Delazy'smusic video.

Kyle Lewis - Toya Delazy - RESURRECTION from Egg Films on Vimeo.