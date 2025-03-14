World Rugby, SA Rugby launch Brain Health Service

World Rugby and SA Rugby have introduced a new Brain Health Service to support former elite South African players in keeping their brain as healthy as their body once they have retired from the game.

The free of charge service, includes an awareness and education component, an online questionnaire and tele-health delivered cognitive assessment with a trained brain health practitioner.

This service assesses players for any brain health warning signs, identifies a baseline result, provides advice on managing risk factors and signpost anyone in need of specialist care.

World Rugby recently evolved and updated its six-point plan to become the most progressive sport in the world on player welfare, first launched in 2021.

A key pillar of that plan is a commitment to support former players. The Brain Health Service sits alongside the use of new technology for current elite players such as smart mouthguards and trials of a lower tackle height in community rugby around the world.

Funded by World Rugby, the Brain Health Service, has been developed using independent and scientifically proven examination techniques. Participants are required to fill out an initial questionnaire before proceeding to an online consultation with a trained brain health practitioner.

World Rugby’s, former chief medical officer and project lead Dr Martin Raftery has welcomed the launch of the Brain Health Service: “Player welfare is World Rugby’s number one priority. We are focused on preventing problems players may experience in the future as well as helping them get support for anything they may be dealing with today.

“This new Brain Health Service is the first of its kind in the world and South Africa is the fourth nation to establish this system that supports players to understand how they can optimise management of their long-term brain health. It also provides and important touch point with medical professionals to check just how players are getting on and helping them access any support that they may need.

“I’d like to thank Clint Readhead and the whole team at SA Rugby for their support in getting this service up and running as well as the way they prioritise the welfare of their players.”

Clint Readhead, SA Rugby’s general manager: Medical, said: “We are pleased to partner with World Rugby and MyPlayers to introduce this service in South Africa. Player welfare is a top priority, and we are committed to offering an accessible, comprehensive service with expert guidance to ensure players have the necessary resources for a healthy and fulfilling life beyond rugby.

“This initiative reflects our ongoing dedication to supporting former elite players in South Africa, prioritising their well-being even after their playing careers have ended. We see it as the next step in the evolution of player welfare and care that the sport is committed to.”

Eugene Henning, CEO of MyPlayers, said: “We are proud to collaborate with SA Rugby and World Rugby in leading player welfare efforts in South Africa. The launch of the new Brain Health Service marks another significant step forward, complementing our ongoing support for current players while ensuring the well-being of those who dedicated themselves to the sport in years past.”

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said: “We are incredibly honored to launch the Brain Health Service in partnership with World Rugby and MyPlayers, providing vital support to all former international and elite players in South Africa, both male and female. Player welfare is a priority at SA Rugby and you don’t leave our rugby family once you hang up your boots. We’re putting this service in place because it’s the right thing to do.

"We must continue prioritising education, health, and well-being at every level of the game, even when an athlete retires from playing elite rugby. We extend our sincere gratitude to World Rugby for their expertise and ongoing support in delivering this essential service, which former players can register for starting today.”

Former Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky said: “Having a service like the Brain Health Service readily available provides players with peace of mind, knowing they have a trusted resource for any brain health concerns—whether during their playing career or after retirement. It offers a safe and supportive space where players can seek expert guidance and undergo specialised testing designed by leading professionals in the field.”

Zenay Jordaan, a former Springbok Women’s player in 15s and 7s rugby, said: “Rugby deserves recognition for its commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that female players are fully integrated into the game—including in matters of player welfare. It is reassuring to know that a dedicated service is available to address our brain health concerns, one that has been specifically designed with the female athlete in mind.”