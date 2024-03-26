Industries

Sponsorship Company news South Africa

    Why top South African companies sponsor Business Talk

    Issued by Broad Media
    26 Mar 2024
    Top South African companies achieve excellent brand recognition through Business Talk season sponsorships.
    Season sponsorships on Business Talk provide consistent and extensive brand exposure to South Africa’s top companies.

    This is thanks to Business Talk’s audience, which includes most of South Africa’s top business decision-makers.

    These influential people trust the podcast for valuable insights into everything from investing and the JSE to taxes and sustainability.

    Many top South African companies have already capitalised on Business Talk’s popularity and reputation by sponsoring a season of Business Talk.

    These companies include:

    • Discovery Bank
    • Standard Bank
    • EY
    • EY-Parthenon
    • Discovery Business Insurance
    • Sage
    • Microsoft
    • Monocle

    The companies on this list all enjoyed excellent ROI for their season sponsorships – and your company can be next.

    Booking a season sponsorship package for Business Talk is easy – simply contact the BusinessTech marketing team, and we will handle your entire campaign.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

