Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Motherland OMNiClockworkBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingDash Digital StudioLocation BankOnPoint PRAPO GroupeMediaVERVEKLAHustle Media365 Digitalicandi CQAfriGISEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Podcasts Company news South Africa

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    What’s next in 2024 – season 9 of South Africa’s favourite tech video podcast is coming soon

    Issued by Broad Media
    23 Jan 2024
    23 Jan 2024
    This season will feature an impressive lineup of South Africa’s most prominent ICT business leaders, who will share their insights into popular and emerging technologies.
    What&#x2019;s next in 2024 &#x2013; season 9 of South Africa&#x2019;s favourite tech video podcast is coming soon

    Season 9 of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou – South Africa’s largest and most popular technology podcast – is coming soon.

  • Watch the What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou Season 9 trailer.


    This season will feature an impressive lineup of South Africa’s most prominent ICT business leaders, who will share their insights into popular and emerging technologies.

    You can expect the latest insights into cybersecurity, 5G, fibre, cloud, AI, and much more.

    What’s Next Season 9 will therefore be a must-watch for every South African business decision-maker.

    Watch What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou

    To keep up with the latest innovations and developments in the tech sector, tune in to Season 9 of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou on the following platforms:

    These platforms will feature each Season 9 episode as soon as it is available, and you can also listen to every episode from previous seasons on demand.

    Across these past seasons, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou has achieved over 5 million views – and 2024 promises to continue this impressive growth trend.

    Excellent opportunity

    The large audience of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou presents a great sponsorship opportunity to marketers.

    Sponsoring an episode will position your brand prominently in front of What’s Next’s audience, providing your company with extensive exposure.

  • Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.


    Watch the trailer for Season 9 of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou below.

    • NextOptions


    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz