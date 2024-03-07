Welcome to the first edition of Pnet’s new monthly Job Market Trends Report

Industries

    Issued by Pnet
    7 Mar 2024
    With our new report, you can look forward to gaining data-driven insights into South African online labour market trends on a more regular basis!
    Welcome to the first edition of Pnet&#x2019;s new monthly Job Market Trends Report

    The new monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends.

    In each edition we take a look at the jobs and job sectors that have been most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give job seekers a view on what is hot and happening in the local job market.

    Every edition includes a special feature unpacking relevant topics of interest. In the latest report, Pnet explores how AI has impacted South Africa’s job market and what the latest AI job trends are.

    Download the full report here.

    Pnet
    Pnet's recruitment platform uses smart-matching technology to connect the right candidates to the right vacancies at the right time. Part of the global StepStone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.

