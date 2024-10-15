Using intelligence, forensics and prosecution against illegal mining activities

Organs of state security and mine security forces will come together later this month to not only forge stronger partnerships, but also collaborate on intelligence, forensic and prosecution measures to prevent crime within and against the mining sector. The aim is to bridge the gap between state- and mine security intel and strengthen resources and skills to drive and enable faster prosecutions rates. The workshop will enhance the understanding of gathering intelligence, improve forensic investigation skills and strengthen legal and prosecution capabilities.

“Due to the fact that mines can only work with the authorities and are not mandated to act in this domain, on a lone-wolf basis, it is critical to join resources and share intelligence,” says Pinpoint Stewards, organiser, Ankia Roux. “The most important issue is the cascading of information to authorities, and to include them on charges that are formulated by the mine to drive it forward, therefore, converting intelligence into actionable evidence,” she adds. “The platform aims to also foster collaboration and trust among all stakeholders to ensure faster reporting structures and a co-ordinated approach to tighten the grip on illegal mining syndicates going forward.”

The planned two-day workshop forum will be taking place at the Indaba Hotel on 29 and 30 October focussing on Intelligence, Forensics and Prosecution and hosted by SA owned business, Pinpoint Stewards. The workshop will be facilitated by seven experts specializing in serious commercial and financial crimes from Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Institute for Security Studies (ISS) and South African Police Service (SAPS).

Pieter Alberts, Shared Forensic Capability, FIC, will look at ways to leverage financial intelligence and forensics to support investigations and prosecutions in the mining industry. Delegates will gain a comprehensive understanding of how financial intelligence is gathered and utilised to combat financial crime, including illicit mining. Alberts will also look at skills to improve forensic investigations with examples of related cases. The above will be linked back to strengthen legal and prosecution capabilities by equipping delegates with the knowledge of the legal frameworks and prosecution strategies necessary to convert financial intelligence into evidence. Alberts will also address the issue of fostering collaboration among various stakeholders to introduce best practices for using data to stay ahead of financial crimes.

Adv. Nqobile Maphalala, Senior State Advocate Organised Crime Unit, NPA will focus her session on legislation relating to prosecution and knowing your legal grounds. Adv Maphalala will hone in on pitfalls to avoid in investigations to ensure a stronger case and the correct use of intelligence while ensuring compliance measures are followed. In turn Adv. Elize Le Roux, Senior State Advocate Gauteng Local Division, NPA, has made herself available for a trouble shooting session relating to cross border investigations and international markets driving smuggling networks.

The DPCI will give their perspective on money laundering and financial investigations tackled by Major General EL Makwela, Component Head: Forensic Accounting Investigation, the youngest person to be appointed at the rank of Major General within the SAPS and Major General HF Flynn, Component Head: Serious Organised Crime Investigation will address the nexus between intelligence, forensic investigation and a successful prosecution. Major General Flynn has more than 36 years of service with 35 of those years in the investigation of serious organised crime.

Addressing the threat of illegal explosives and accessories used by organised crime syndicates in the region and ways to mitigate economic losses to the economic sector and mining houses will be Willem Els, Senior Training Coordinator, ENACT Programme: ISS Pretoria, currently working with partners, Interpol, Lyon and the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. He has 28 years’ experience in the SAPS of which 23 years are as a bomb technician and inspector of explosives.

Brigadier NM (Tummi) Masondo, Section Head: Organised Crime Analysis Intelligence Analysis & Coordination Crime Intelligence SAPS will discuss crime intelligence gathering looking at how crime mapping, linkage analysis and assessment can assist crime prevention.

An open forum and closed-door brainstorming session will ensure further deliberation and unity between stakeholders in finding workable solutions and real-time response to bring down illegal mining kingpins.

Register before 15 October. Book online www.pinpointstewards.co.za or email az.oc.sdrawetstniopnip@ofni for more info.




