UFH and AngloGold Ashanti join forces to drive dairy sector innovation

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) and AngloGold Ashanti have partnered to launch the AngloGold Ashanti Research Chair in Dairy Science & Technology at UFH’s Faculty of Science & Agriculture. This collaboration between the global mining company and the esteemed African university aims to advance research, development, and innovation in dairy science and technology, while promoting sustainable development and inclusive growth across the province and South Africa.

A FRUITFUL UNION | UFH Vice-Chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu; AngloGold Ashanti Vice-President of Sustainability & Closure Business, Kgomotso Tshaka; UFH Deputy VC of Research, Partnerships & Innovation Dr Nthabi Taole-Mjimba; UFH Deputy VC of Teaching & Learning Prof Renuka Vithal; and Senior Vice-President of Group Sustainability at AngloGold Ashanti, Ambassador Baso Sangqu.

The partnership was made possible by a generous endowment of R12.5m from AngloGold Ashanti, one of the largest private sector investments in research at an Eastern Cape University. It is also the first time that Fort Hare has launched a research chair endowed by a listed company with a global footprint.

Research hub in Eastern Cape

The launch event signalled the culmination of a strategic idea crafted by UFH's Management Executive Committee (MEC) to amplify the university's impact on dairy science through its partnership with Amadlelo Agri, as 50% owners of the Fort Hare Dairy Farm which is nestled on a picturesque 210-hectare farm on land owned by the University of Fort Hare in Alice.

This occasion aligns with UFH's renewal trajectory, including the forthcoming qualification in dairy science, a first for the country, and the institution's identification to establish South Africa’s second veterinary school.

Held at the Student Centre on UFH's Alice Campus, guests included representatives from the University, AngloGold Ashanti, academia, community leaders, traditional leaders, and key players in the agriculture and dairy industry such as the SA Milk Producers Organisation.

Delivering the opening address and welcoming remarks, UFH vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "This is an idea whose time is now."

"We are a 50% owner of the award-winning state-of-the-art Fort Hare Dairy Farm, which has been operational for over a decade. Last year, we crafted a plan to establish an Endowed Chair in Dairy Science & Technology that would become a hub for research and training to amplify the impact of the farm."

"The required fund to set up the chair was R25m. The University invested R2.5m and initiated a challenge where we knocked on the doors of potential donors to either match or exceed our investment. AngloGold Ashanti exceeded beyond expectations, earning themselves the naming rights of the Chair.

"Today, we celebrate the establishment of this research chair. This partnership symbolises a commitment to leveraging our academic strengths for the benefit of our communities and the broader dairy industry."

Boosting research and expertise in dairy science

Expanding on the origins and objectives of the partnership, UFH deputy vice-chancellor for research, partnerships and innovation, Dr Nthabi Taole-Mjimba said the Chair is set to bolster UFH's capacity to produce cutting-edge research and expertise in dairy science, crucial for enhancing food security, supporting rural livelihoods, and promoting economic prosperity for the province and the country.

"This establishment of the Chair aligns perfectly with our strategic goals of fostering sustainable development and promoting knowledge transfer to benefit society at large."

For AngloGold Ashanti, the R12.5m endowment is part of a larger investment in legacy projects in education and agriculture that AngloGold Ashanti will carry out over the next five years to honour the company’s commitment to South Africa, its employees, and its communities.

The senior vice-president, group sustainability at AngloGold Ashanti, ambassador Baso Sangqu said the mining company deliberately targeted the province from which a significant proportion of their workforce was drawn for many decades. "It is a great honour for us to partner with the University of Fort Hare which is a source of inspiration, and we found resonance in its Decade of Renewal Strategic Plan. We are pleased to be part of this great university's renewal journey."

"The Research Chair position aligns with South Africa’s National Development Plan, highlighting the untapped potential of rural agriculture. Its initiatives also support various Millennium Development Goals, such as eradicating extreme poverty and hunger, promoting gender equality, and ensuring environmental sustainability," underscored Ambassador Sangqu.

The partnership was largely welcomed by key stakeholders in the dairy industry, such as Mr Fanie Ferreira, Chief Executive Officer of the Milk Producers Organization (MPO), who, in his message of support, shared a detailed and insightful landscape of the dairy industry. "We are excited and look forward to reaping the benefits that will emanate from this collaboration between Fort Hare and AngloGold Ashanti."

The CEO of Amadlelo Agri, Simpiwe Somdyala, who already enjoys a fruitful partnership with the University through the Fort Hare Dairy Trust, said the launch was the start of an exciting and promising journey for the dairy industry. "The dairy industry is very competitive, and this research chair will ensure that the industry evolves as technology evolves."

"We have committed to ongoing support for the research chair, showcasing a shared dedication to fostering collaboration in research and innovation. This commitment underscores the importance of this initiative in areas facing poverty, infrastructure limitations, geographical disadvantages, and high unemployment rates," stated Somdyala.

Dr Gugu Moche, the National Research Foundation’s group executive: digital transformation and acting deputy CEO for research, innovation, impact support, and advancement, lauded the partnership and expressed the foundation’s keenness to bring "additionally" to this collaboration.

Looking ahead, Dr Taole-Mjimba indicated that the recruitment process for the Chair would commence in earnest to set the ball rolling. "We are looking for societal impact from this Research Chair to ensure it contributes to the betterment of this province and the country."

The event ended with a tour of the Fort Hare Dairy Farm.