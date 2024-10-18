Property Section
    Totalstay celebrates 10 years with bold rebranding and new 208-key aparthotel opening

    18 Oct 2024
    18 Oct 2024
    Totalstay is marking its 10-year anniversary with a refreshed brand identity and the upcoming launch of its latest product, the Havn Aparthotel, scheduled to open on Thursday, 1 November, 2024.
    Source: Supplied. Chris Derksen, Rael Philips, James Woolley and Francois van Zyl shake hands on the balcony of Latitude Aparthotel by Totalstay in Sea Point, Cape Town, having just signed the hotel-management agreement.
    What began as a dream between friends Rael Phillips and James Woolley, with just one apartment and a lot of ambition, has evolved into a successful aparthotel brand operating 700 keys across three cities.

    In a LinkedIn post reflecting on their journey, co-founder Rael Phillips stated, "Ten years ago, James and I founded Totalstay with one apartment and a big dream.

    "We had no idea what we were doing - just two tech enthusiasts with a vision to bootstrap and create a hospitality brand. Fast forward to today: we're about to open our largest aparthotel in two weeks, expanding our portfolio to 700 keys across three cities, supported by 300 amazing team members, and we’re looking at new global locations.

    "We’ve also refreshed our brand and launched a custom-built booking engine, marking a new chapter in our story. This milestone sets the stage for Totalstay’s future as the company aims to redefine its brand to align with its ambitions for the next decade.

    "This includes the launch of the new Totalstay booking engine and a revamped website, offering guests a seamless connection to the business. The updated brand identity reflects the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of hospitality."

    Introducing Havn Aparthotel

    The timing is perfect, says Phillips as the team prepares to launch the Havn Aparthotel, a 208-key property located in the heart of Cape Town's central business district.

    This aparthotel will feature a rooftop deck with a jacuzzi, a fully equipped gym, 80 studio apartments, 31 one-bedroom apartments, 54 two-bedroom apartments, and 43 flexible long-term stay options.

    Phillips added, "When you chase purpose, it becomes unshakeable. Our purpose has been our foundation, guiding everything we do. I am forever grateful to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey - our team, partners, and guests."

    The future for Totalstay is one of growth and exploration. As the company looks to expand to new locations worldwide, this rebrand signifies the start of an exciting new phase in the Totalstay journey.

