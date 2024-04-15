The One Club announces 2024 Creative Hall of Fame inductees

The One Club for Creativity has announced the group of advertising, design, and education innovators named to be 2024 inductees into the Creative Hall of Fame later this year.

The event will be held in September in New York City. Source: Supplied.

The Creative Hall of Fame has a rich heritage of honoring the lifetime achievements of creative luminaries in all forms of advertising and design, starting with the induction of Leo Burnett in 1961.

This year’s inductees are as follows:

Creative Hall of Fame

Bob Barrie, partner, ECD, Rise and Shine and Partners; and former art director and partner, Fallon

Rick Boyko, former co-president, CCO, Ogilvy & Mather North America; and director, professor, VCU Brandcenter

Bob Isherwood, former worldwide creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi; adjunct professor of advertising, Vanderbilt University; cofounder, ONE School; advisor, Creative Development, The One Club for Creativity

Anna Morris, EVP, creative director, Burrell Communications

Steve Sandstrom, founder, partner, ECD, Sandstrom Partners

Donna Weinheim, former partner, Cliff Freeman & Partners, and ECD, BBDO New York

Educators Hall of Fame

Archie Boston, Jr., Hon DDes, graphic designer, filmmaker; former professor, chair of Visual Communications Design, California State University, Long Beach

Steven Heller, art director, designer, critic, author, co-chair, MFA Design Department, School of Visual Arts; former art director, The New York Times

Deborah Morrison, Ph. D., distinguished professor of Advertising, associate dean of Undergraduate Affairs, University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communications

In addition, Margaret Calvert, OBE RDI, the celebrated typographer, type designer, graphic designer, and educator who designed iconic road and rail signs throughout the UK, was named this year’s recipient of the prestigious TDC Medal, presented by the Type Directors Club, part of The One Club. Calvert will also be honored during the Creative Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

For the first time this year, any club member could nominate a candidate by providing a thorough case for induction. Nominations were previously provided only by The One Club Board members.

Candidates were then voted on by the organisations National and International Board, as well as past Creative Hall of Fame inductees. A shortlist was determined by the selection committee, and nominators or an appointed advocate did a presentation to the Board in support of their candidate. A final vote was cast by the Board to select the inductees.

Criteria for being considered is three-fold:

Impact — Those who have a celebrated body of work. This includes work that has been recognized as the best in the industry over multiple years for multiple brands, can be considered truly innovative and original in thinking and execution, and has an undeniable lasting impact.

Influence — Those who have used their creativity and leveraged their resources to advance the industry and serve the greater good.

Inspiration — Those who have had a measurable, positive effect on the next generation of creative leaders, and are known industry-wide as mentors, door-openers, and opportunity-creators.

"This distinguished group of 2024 inductees has blazed a trail of innovation, transformed their industries, uplifted underrepresented groups, and continues to inspire the next generation of creative talent. They each made a profound impact but did it in profoundly different ways," said Glenn Cole, cofounder, 72andSunny, and chairman of The One Club Board of Directors.

"As the creative class grows exponentially, and as the creator economy reshapes the world, the Creative Hall of Fame is more relevant than ever. I'm thrilled that The One Club is expanding the scope of disciplines, doubling-down on creative education, and committing to making this an annual iconic moment."

"At this pivotal moment in the creative industry, it's important to recognise and celebrate the vast array of talents and ideas that drive our culture forward,” said Pam Lefebure, cofounder, CCO, Design Army, and The One Club vice chairperson. “Whether it's the work of designers, copywriters, art directors, or creative directors, each discipline plays a vital role in shaping the future of our field. Creative Hall of Fame inductees for this year serve as a testament to the enduring values of creativity, critical thinking, and craftsmanship. We must honor their past achievements, and continue to build upon their legacy as we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of the creative world."

This year’s Creative Hall of Fame black-tie gala induction ceremony will take place on 5 September, 2024, at Gotham Hall in New York. Induction ceremony and ticket details, as well as bio information on this year’s inductees, is available here.

Since The One Club For Creativity is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, individual ticket purchases above $250 and table ticket purchases above $2,500 are considered a charitable donation. Sponsorship options are available for those unable to attend the ceremony but wishing to support and celebrate the inductees.