    Search jobs

    The Karin Kortje Foundation to host inaugural Carols in July celebration

    12 Jun 2024
    12 Jun 2024
    Under the leadership of SA singer and songwriter Karin Kortje, The Karin Kortje Foundation will host its inaugural Carols in July event, set for 20 July at Missio Dei Auditorium in Bellville, Cape Town.
    South African singer and songwriter, Karin Kortje. Image supplied
    South African singer and songwriter, Karin Kortje. Image supplied

    This innovative celebration aims to bring the joy and warmth of Christmas to the winter months, providing a cosy indoor experience in The Mother City.

    Kortje expressed her excitement about the event, stating, "We are thrilled to host our first Christmas in July celebration. It's an opportunity to experience the enchantment of Christmas during the winter season, and we can't wait to share this magical moment with everyone."

    The Cape Town event will feature a lineup of talented singers, with a focus on showcasing the abilities of young, emerging artists too.

    Performers on the lineup include former Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids; singer and TV presenter Elwira Standili as well as the vocally impressive musicians Andrea Fortuin, Loren Erasmus and Talitha Luiters.

    "Our Christmas in July event is not only about celebrating the holiday spirit out of season but also about giving young talent a platform to shine," said Kortje.

    "We believe in nurturing the next generation of performers and providing them with opportunities to grow."

    When asked about the concept and theme of this year's Christmas carols musical production, Kortje explained, "We want to create a space where people can come together and feel the warmth of Christmas through music. Our talented singers will perform beautiful carols that will fill the heart with warmth and evoke cherished memories of the holiday."

    The preparation for this event has been ongoing for several months, with meticulous attention to detail in selecting performers and finalising the musical arrangements. "We've worked with these artists before, and their talent is undeniable," Kortje shared.

    "We're excited to have them back and believe their performance will be as successful as before. It's also a special moment for us as we approach Women's Month, celebrating the strength and talent of our all-female group."

    Tickets for the Christmas in July celebration are available at www.webtickets.co.za

