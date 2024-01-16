BizTrends2024: The future of wellness: you are what you eat, sleep and move

There is a growing awareness of the importance of integrating wellness into daily life. Wellness is a crucial aspect of overall health, including physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Recently, there has been a significant focus on overall wellbeing, with emerging trends in areas such as nutrition, sleep, exercise, and social connectedness.

Márcia Garcia Eugenio, head of Multiply Incentivised Wellness for Momentum Health Solutions. Image supplied

You are what you eat

The link between food intake and overall well-being is increasingly recognised, significantly influencing society’s dietary patterns and food choices.

A growing trend is the emphasis on plant-based diets and sustainable food. According to the World Health Organization, adults should consume at least five portions of fruits and vegetables per day (excluding starchy roots).

Focus is also being placed on mindful eating, which emphasises being present and attentive during meals, aiding in digestion, preventing overeating, and facilitating a healthier relationship with food. Individuals are also embracing intuitive eating, which means listening to the body’s natural hunger and fullness cues.

Advances in biotechnology and personalised nutrition have led to improved healthcare outcomes by providing nutritional recommendations tailored to a genetic profile. This allows for targeted interventions to address unique needs and maximise the likelihood of improving an individual’s health.

Overall, the future of nutrition will place greater emphasis on personalised and targeted approaches to meet individual dietary needs and goals.

Sleep is the best medicine

Sleep is crucial for our overall wellbeing, affecting our physical health, mental clarity, and productivity.

One significant trend in sleep innovation is the increasing use of electronics for self-monitoring sleep quality. People are taking a more proactive approach to monitoring their sleep using available devices and technologies, which can lead to a better understanding of their sleep patterns and needs.

Another important trend in sleep innovation is collaboration among various disciplines, such as cardiology and nutrition. These fields recognise the significant impact of sleep on their respective areas and are integrating sleep considerations into their practices.

For example, heart specialists are beginning to understand the implications of sleep disorders on cardiovascular health and are developing interventions to improve both sleep and heart health. Similarly, nutritionists are exploring the relationship between sleep quality and diet, working towards optimising nutrition for better sleep outcomes.

As research continues to uncover the far-reaching impacts of sleep on our physical and mental health, prioritising healthy sleep patterns is essential. Leveraging technology to support healthy sleep habits will be a key focus in the coming years.

The future of fitness

It is estimated that the global smart fitness market will generate revenue of close to $47m by 2033, surpassing $13m in 2022. The integration of virtual reality technology into fitness workouts will continue to be popular, allowing individuals to immerse themselves in an interactive virtual environment while exercising, providing a dynamic and engaging way to stay fit.

Personalised fitness apps will continue to gain popularity, using advanced data analytics and AI algorithms to track, analyse, and provide customised workout plans based on an individual’s specific needs and goals.

The future of fitness will see a rise in hybrid training which involves combining elements of strength training, cardiovascular exercise, flexibility training, and mind-body practices like yoga and Pilates. The goal of hybrid training is to provide a comprehensive approach to fitness that targets all aspects of physical health and well-being.

These trends align with current advancements in technology and the growing demand from consumers for personalised and engaging fitness experiences.

It is vital that now and, in future, we prioritise a holistic approach to healthcare, incorporating both physical and mental wellness aspects. At Momentum Multiply, we reward members for taking greater responsibility for their own health and overall wellness. As a business, we are excited about the future of wellness and what science and technology can bring to the table.

These trends are shaped by the understanding that wellness is a multidimensional concept, encompassing various aspects of our lives. Therefore, it is important to prioritise wellness in our lives to achieve a sense of balance and harmony between our body, mind, and soul.